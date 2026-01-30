FMGE Results January 2026: NBEMS releases scorecards at natboard.edu.in

The National Board of Examinations has announced the Foreign Medical Graduate Examination (FMGE) January 2026 results on its official website, natboard.edu.in. The published PDF contains candidate details such as roll numbers, marks secured (out of 300), and qualifying status. The minimum qualifying score for the FMGE 2026 is 150 out of 300. Candidates who achieve this criterion will be eligible to receive their pass certificates and provisional registration certificates.
The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) conducted the FMGE January 2026 exam on January 17, 2026. The results are available on the websites natboard.edu.in and nbe.edu.in.
Step 1: Visit the official website, natboard.edu.in
Step 2: On the website homepage, go to the section of the FMGE scorecard 2026 link and click on it.
Step 3: Enter your login credentials, like user ID and password, and click the submit button
Step 4: The FMGE December scorecard will appear on the screen.
Step 5: Check the scorecard and download it.
Step 6: Print out scorecard copy for further reference
The FMGE serves as a mandatory qualifying examination for Indian citizens and Overseas Citizens of India (OCIs) who have obtained their primary medical qualifications from institutions outside the country. Only those who qualify in this examination are eligible to register with the National Medical Commission (NMC) or state medical councils to practice medicine in India.
The NBE FMGE June 2025 exam was conducted on July 26. The FMGE June 2025 result scorecards were available for candidates on August 21. The FMGE 2025 result scorecard is available for download only for a period of six months from the date of issuance. The FMGE June 2025 results of five candidates were withheld due to pending clarification from the NMC or the outcome of the Exam Ethics Committee.
