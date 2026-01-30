FMGE Results January 2026: NBEMS releases scorecards at natboard.edu.in

The results are available on the websites natboard.edu.in and nbe.edu.in. (File Image)

The National Board of Examinations has announced the Foreign Medical Graduate Examination (FMGE) January 2026 results on its official website, natboard.edu.in. The published PDF contains candidate details such as roll numbers, marks secured (out of 300), and qualifying status. The minimum qualifying score for the FMGE 2026 is 150 out of 300. Candidates who achieve this criterion will be eligible to receive their pass certificates and provisional registration certificates.

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) conducted the FMGE January 2026 exam on January 17, 2026. The results are available on the websites natboard.edu.in and nbe.edu.in.

Also Read | Where are Indian medical aspirants heading to? Top countries and FMGE realities