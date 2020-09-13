FMGE result 2020 declared: Steps to check score

FMGE result declared at nbe.edu.in (Representational Image)

FMGE result 2020: The National Board of Examinations (NBE) has released the result for the Foreign Medical Graduate Examination (FMGE) screening test June 2020 at its official websites, nbe.edu.in or natboard.edu.in. The individual score of candidates will be available from September 17. While the result of over 17,000 candidates has been declared, it has been withheld for several others who had yet to submit their prescribed documents. These candidates are allowed to submit their documents by September 30 to get results.

To pass, candidates need to have at least 150 marks out of 300 marks test. Failed candidates can apply for the exam again. There are no restrictions on the number of attempts that can be availed by an applicant. The FMG exam consists of one paper, comprising 300 multiple choice questions, single correct response questions in English language only, delivered in two parts to be taken in a single day. There is no negative marking in the exam.

FMGE result 2020: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website

Step 2: Click on the result link

Step 3: A PDF will open, search for your roll number

No requests for re-evaluation, rechecking or re-totaling will be entertained, as per the official notice. Qualified candidates will have to attend verification of credentials including finger biometrics. Usually, for verification purposes candidates are issued electronically generated pass certificates bearing barcode and QR code within four weeks of the declaration of results, however since the process is held in person, the verification can be delayed.

