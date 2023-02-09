FMGE registration begins; check how to apply, application deadline, exam date

The National Medical Commission (NMC) today announced the registration dates for the Foreign Medical Graduate Examination (FMGE) June 2023. Interested candidates can apply for the screening test at the official website — nmc.org.in.

According to the official schedule released by the National Medical Commission (NMC), the online application process for FMGE started today (February 9) at 9 am, and candidates will have time till 6 pm of March 8 to complete the process.

FMGE June 2023: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official NBE website — nbe.edu.in

Step 2: Fill the user registration form to generate User ID/Application ID and password

Step 3: Complete the application form and upload photograph, scanned signature and other documents.

Step 4: Choose test city and pay the examination fee

Step 5: Take a print out of the filled application form with transaction ID.

The commission has announced that the FMGE will now tentatively be scheduled in the month of June, by the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS).

NBE had recently announced results for FMGE December 2022, for the exam which was held on January 20. NBE will release the individual scorecard of candidates who appeared in FMGE December 2022 session on or after February 10.