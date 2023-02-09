scorecardresearch
Thursday, Feb 09, 2023
Advertisement

FMGE registration begins; check how to apply, application deadline, exam date

FMGE June 2023 Registration Dates: Interested candidates can apply for the screening test  at the official website — nmc.org.in.

FMGE exam to be held in June 2023NBE had recently announced results for FMGE December 2022, for the exam which was held on January 20. (Representative image. Source: Unsplash)
Listen to this article
FMGE registration begins; check how to apply, application deadline, exam date
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

The National Medical Commission (NMC) today announced the registration dates for the Foreign Medical Graduate Examination (FMGE) June 2023. Interested candidates can apply for the screening test  at the official website — nmc.org.in.

Read |FMGs demand refund of exam fee; call out NBE for not issuing hall tickets

According to the official schedule released by the National Medical Commission (NMC), the online application process for FMGE started today (February 9) at 9 am, and candidates will have time till 6 pm of March 8 to complete the process.

FMGE June 2023: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official NBE website — nbe.edu.in

Step 2: Fill the user registration form to generate User ID/Application ID and password

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
A selection of late artist Akbar Padamsee’s works, made between 2014-2015...
A selection of late artist Akbar Padamsee’s works, made between 2014-2015...
How Microsoft’s OpenAI-powered Bing could change the way world sear...
How Microsoft’s OpenAI-powered Bing could change the way world sear...
Reading RBI’s policy review
Reading RBI’s policy review
Why are over 60% IIT Bombay graduates opting for jobs unrelated to their ...
Why are over 60% IIT Bombay graduates opting for jobs unrelated to their ...

Step 3: Complete the application form and upload photograph, scanned signature and other documents.

Step 4: Choose test city and pay the examination fee

Step 5: Take a print out of the filled application form with transaction ID.

The commission has announced that the FMGE will now tentatively be scheduled in the month of June, by the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS).

Advertisement

NBE had recently announced results for FMGE December 2022, for the exam which was held on January 20. NBE will release the individual scorecard of candidates who appeared in FMGE December 2022 session on or after February 10.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 09-02-2023 at 17:55 IST
Next Story

‘Hope to create milestones,’ says P T Usha after chairing Rajya Sabha proceedings

Amartya Sen Interview | Nobel Prize-winning economist speaks to us on the Visva-Bharati University issue and more.
READ HERE
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Feb 09: Latest News
Advertisement
close