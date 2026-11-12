FMGE October 2026 results: Has the pass-rate improved? What numbers show

The Foreign Medical Graduate Examination (FMGE) October 2026 results show a significant improvement in the qualifying rate compared with the June session, when only 12.38 per cent of candidates cleared the screening test. Nearly 9,500 candidates have qualified in the latest examination, against the 4,640 who cleared the June test. However, the improvement needs to be seen against the examination’s longer-term trend — FMGE pass percentages have fluctuated considerably over the years, and even a higher qualifying rate does not change the fact that a large majority of foreign medical graduates continue to struggle to clear the test.

The October examination was also different from previous sessions as it was conducted as an additional, third attempt in 2026. This followed weeks of protests by foreign medical graduates over the June results, with candidates alleging that the paper was unusually difficult and that the introduction of video-based questions without adequate advance notice had affected their performance.

The agitation eventually led the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) to announce an additional examination by the end of October, giving candidates an earlier opportunity to qualify. However, candidates’ concerns over low pass rates and the difficulty of the questions remain unresolved. Those who protested in June also received neither compensatory marks nor a reduction in the qualifying cut-off, both key demands of the agitation.

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FMGE pass percentage: How does October 2026 compare with previous years?

According to the October 2026 result data: 10,712 candidates qualified, while 31,539 failed to clear the examination, as per the initial result list available on the NBEMS website. The results of 30 candidates have been withheld. Based on the candidates with declared pass or fail outcomes, the qualifying rate works out to approximately 25.35 per cent.

This is a considerable improvement over the June 2026 session, in which only 12.38 per cent of the 37,448 candidates who appeared qualified, according to the result figures reported earlier by The Indian Express. The latest outcome is also above the pass percentages recorded in the June sessions of 2024 and 2025.

A comparison of June-session pass percentages from an earlier Indian Express report shows how sharply the results have varied:

FMGE session Pass percentage June 2021 24.86% June 2022 10.91% June 2023 10.44% June 2024 20.93% June 2025 18.62% June 2026 12.77% October 2026 (estimated) ≈25%

Note that the October percentage was calculated using the 10,712 qualified and 31,539 failed candidates; official confirmation is awaited from the NMC. The June session-wise details were reported in an earlier The Indian Express report. The June 2026 historical comparison in the newspaper’s year-wise data uses 12.77 per cent.

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The comparison suggests that the October result is among the stronger outcomes in recent years. However, the improvement should not be interpreted as evidence of a sustained change in FMGE performance. The June-session data itself shows that pass rates have moved between single digits and over 20 per cent in different years. The latest result is therefore encouraging for candidates, but the larger challenge of preparing foreign medical graduates to meet the screening examination’s requirements remains.

FMGE candidates protest, a third attempt at FMGE

The June 2026 results triggered protests in Delhi, with candidates gathering in Gautam Nagar and later holding an agitation that included a hunger strike. Their concerns centred on the low pass percentage, the difficulty of the question paper, examination-centre conditions and the lack of transparency in the evaluation process.

One major point of contention was the introduction of video-based questions. Candidates said they had not been adequately informed about the format beforehand and argued that watching clinical recordings, in addition to reading questions and evaluating options, left them with less time in an examination that had an average of one minute per question.

The National Medical Commission (NMC) defended the format, saying the questions were intended to assess clinical skills rather than theoretical recall. NBEMS also maintained that the minimum qualifying standard could not be lowered, as the examination is meant to establish the competency of foreign-trained doctors seeking to practise in India.

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Following discussions with protesting candidates, NBEMS announced an additional FMGE by October-end. The board also decided to conduct the examination three times a year instead of twice, reducing the waiting period for candidates who fail an attempt.