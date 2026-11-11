FMGE October 2026 result released; 10,712 candidates pass the exam

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has declared the Foreign Medical Graduate Examination (FMGE) October 2026 result. Candidates who appeared for the exam can now check their scores and qualifying status on the official website, natboard.edu.in.

According to the result data released by NBEMS, a total of 10,712 candidates have qualified for the examination, while 31,539 candidates have failed to clear it. Of the total 42,113 candidates who registered for the exam, 1,190 candidates were absent. The results of 30 candidates have been withheld.

NBEMS conducted the FMGE October 2026 exam on October 31 in computer-based test (CBT) mode at various exam centres across the country. In order to qualify for this exam, candidates were required to secure at least 150 marks out of 300. Candidates can download their results to know their qualifying status.