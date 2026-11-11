FMGE October 2026 result released; 10,712 candidates pass the exam

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has declared the Foreign Medical Graduate Examination (FMGE) October 2026 result. Candidates who appeared for the exam can now check their scores and qualifying status on the official website, natboard.edu.in.
According to the result data released by NBEMS, a total of 10,712 candidates have qualified for the examination, while 31,539 candidates have failed to clear it. Of the total 42,113 candidates who registered for the exam, 1,190 candidates were absent. The results of 30 candidates have been withheld.
NBEMS conducted the FMGE October 2026 exam on October 31 in computer-based test (CBT) mode at various exam centres across the country. In order to qualify for this exam, candidates were required to secure at least 150 marks out of 300. Candidates can download their results to know their qualifying status.
FMGE October 2026 Result: Steps to download
Candidates can follow the steps mentioned below to download their FMGE October 2026 results:
Step 1: Go to the official NBEMS website – natboard.edu.in.
Step 2: Then hover over the examination section available on the homepage and tap on ‘FMGE’.
Step 3: Once redirected, tap on the result button available under the October 2026 session.
Step 4: On the login page, enter the required login credentials, including user ID and password.
Step 5: Click on the submit button.
Step 6: The FMGE October 2026 result will appear on the screen.
Step 7: Download the result for future reference.
NBEMS has clarified that there is no provision for re-evaluation, rechecking, re-totaling or the award of grace marks in the examination.
As mentioned by the board in its notice, the individual scorecard of the candidates who appeared in FMGE October 2026 can be downloaded from the above-mentioned website on or after November 20. Candidates are required to regularly check the portal for early updates about the scorecard release.