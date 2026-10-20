FMGE October 2026 city intimation slip today at natboard.edu.in; admit cards on Oct 27

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) will issue the test city allocation notice for the Foreign Medical Graduate Examination (FMGE) October 2026 session. Candidates can check their allotted examination city through the official NBEMS website, natboard.edu.in. The city intimation slip helps candidates plan their travel before the examination but does not contain the final examination centre address.
To download the FMGE October 2026 city slip, candidates should visit the NBEMS website and open the FMGE October 2026 section.
FMGE October 2026 city slip: Steps to download
Step 1: Visit the official NBEMS website at natboard.edu.in.
Step 2: Open the FMGE October 2026 section on the homepage.
Step 3: Click on the test city intimation slip or candidate login link.
Step 4: Enter your user ID and password to log in.
Step 5: View and download the FMGE October 2026 city slip.
Step 6: Check your name, application number and allotted examination city, and save or print a copy for reference.
FMGE October 2026: Admit card and examination schedule
The FMGE October 2026 examination is scheduled for October 31, 2026. NBEMS is expected to release the admit card on October 27, according to the published schedule. The admit card will provide the examination centre address, reporting time and other instructions. Candidates must download and print it before the examination and carry it with a valid photo identity document.
The examination will be conducted in computer-based mode and will comprise 300 multiple-choice questions, divided into two parts of 150 questions each. The total duration is five hours, with each part lasting two hours and 30 minutes. The scheduled sessions are 9 am to 11:30 am and 2 pm to 4:30 pm.
There is no negative marking for incorrect answers. FMGE is a screening test for eligible foreign medical graduates seeking registration to practise medicine in India. Candidates should check the official NBEMS FMGE page for the city slip, admit card and further examination instructions.