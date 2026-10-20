FMGE October 2026 city intimation slip today at natboard.edu.in; admit cards on Oct 27

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) will issue the test city allocation notice for the Foreign Medical Graduate Examination (FMGE) October 2026 session. Candidates can check their allotted examination city through the official NBEMS website, natboard.edu.in. The city intimation slip helps candidates plan their travel before the examination but does not contain the final examination centre address.

To download the FMGE October 2026 city slip, candidates should visit the NBEMS website and open the FMGE October 2026 section.

FMGE October 2026 city slip: Steps to download

Step 1: Visit the official NBEMS website at natboard.edu.in.

Step 2: Open the FMGE October 2026 section on the homepage.

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Step 3: Click on the test city intimation slip or candidate login link.