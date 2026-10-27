FMGE October 2026 admit card to be released today; check steps to download

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) will release the admit cards for the upcoming Foreign Medical Graduate Examination (FMGE) for the October 2026 session today, October 27, as per the announced schedule.
Once the board releases the admit cards online, candidates who have registered for the exam will be able to download them through the official NBEMS website, nbe.edu.in or natboard.edu.in.
The FMGE October 2026 exam is scheduled to be held on October 31 in computer-based test (CBT) mode. The board has already released the exam city intimation slip on October 20. Candidates are required to download the admit card separately as it contains the exam centre details and other exam instructions.
FMGE admit card 2026: How to download?
Candidates can download the FMGE 2026 hall ticket by following the steps mentioned below:
Step 1: Go to the official NBEMS website, nbe.edu.in or natboard.edu.in.
Step 2: Tap and open the FMGE examination section.
Step 3: Click on the application link tab.
Step 4: Click on the ‘Login’ tab to get redirected to the login portal.
Step 5: Log in using your registration credentials to access the FMGE 2026 admit card.
Step 6: Click on the active link available for the FMGE admit card 2026 for the October session and download it.
Candidates are required to check all details mentioned on the hall ticket and take a printout, as it is mandatory for them to carry it to the exam centre. The admit card contains important details such as the candidate’s name, roll number, examination date, reporting time, examination centre, and exam-day instructions.
As per the schedule available on the above-mentioned official website, the FMGE October 2026 result will be declared by November 30, 2026. Candidates waiting for the admit card link are required to check the portal regularly for early updates.