FMGE October 2026 admit card to be released today; check steps to download

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) will release the admit cards for the upcoming Foreign Medical Graduate Examination (FMGE) for the October 2026 session today, October 27, as per the announced schedule.

Once the board releases the admit cards online, candidates who have registered for the exam will be able to download them through the official NBEMS website, nbe.edu.in or natboard.edu.in.

The FMGE October 2026 exam is scheduled to be held on October 31 in computer-based test (CBT) mode. The board has already released the exam city intimation slip on October 20. Candidates are required to download the admit card separately as it contains the exam centre details and other exam instructions.