FMGE: NMC says Georgia medical graduates need licence to practise, ‘junior doctor’ status not enough

A foreign medical graduate must possess a licence to practise medicine in the country where the degree was obtained to appear for the Foreign Medical Graduate Examination (FMGE) in India and become eligible for registration as a doctor, rather than merely working as a “junior doctor” under supervision as in Georgia.

The clarification from the National Medical Commission (NMC) came after a candidate filed a grievance on the PM Grievance Portal seeking clarity on the validity of pursuing a six-year MBBS course in Georgia for appearing in the FMGE in India.

The FMGE is a mandatory requirement for foreign medical graduates seeking registration to practise medicine in India.

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In its response, the Indian medical regulator, NMC, referred to Regulation 4(b) of the National Medical Commission (Foreign Medical Graduate Licentiate) Regulations, 2021, which imposes an important condition on Indian students who complete their medical education in a foreign country and return to India to take the FMGE.

According to the regulation, after completing a medical degree in a foreign country, a candidate must be registered or licensed by the medical regulatory authority of that country to independently practise medicine in a manner equivalent to the licence granted to that country’s own medical graduates.

“As per Regulation 4(b) of the FMGL Regulations, 2021, a foreign medical graduate must possess licence to practise medicine in the country where the medical degree was obtained, at par with the licence granted to citizens of that country,” the NMC said in its response to the candidate, Bhawna.

“Therefore, ‘Junior Doctor’ status would be sufficient only if it legally permits practice at the required level. If independent medical practice in Georgia is permitted only after completing postgraduate certification then the Junior Doctor status alone would not satisfy Regulation 4(b).

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The matter shall therefore be determined with reference to the applicable law and licensing requirements in Georgia,” the NMC added.

Read | ‘Safeguards our healthcare system’: NMC defends video-based FMGE questions, says they test clinical skills

Bhawna told that education consultants, allegedly in collusion with several Georgian colleges, are misleading students by incorrectly interpreting the rules regarding medical education in Georgia.

“These consultants are saying that if you practise as a junior doctor while pursuing or completing your six-year MBBS course (called MD in Georgia), you are eligible to appear for the FMGE in India after completing the course. But the NMC’s response makes the position clear,” she said.

India’s Embassy in Yerevan, Armenia — which previously handled India’s diplomatic representation for Georgia as well — issued an advisory in September 2022 to Indian students seeking admission to Georgian medical colleges.

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The advisory stated that Indian students can work as junior doctors after completing their undergraduate medical studies. However, to practise as independent doctors, they must pass the National Post-Diploma Qualification Examination (NPDQE) in the Georgian language, pursue postgraduate studies or residency in their chosen speciality, and obtain a licence to practise independently.

Since the introduction of the NMC’s Regulation 4(b), students have faced considerable difficulty in determining which countries provide a licence for independent medical practice after completion of their primary medical qualification, according to medical aspirants and consultants.

This has also created scope for confusion, with some consultants and colleges allegedly providing students with interpretations of the rules that may not accurately reflect the applicable licensing requirements.

An estimated 30,000 to 40,000 Indian students took admission to several medical colleges in Georgia after the 2021 FMGE regulations came into effect, and many might not be aware that they will not be able to take the FMGE once they return after completing their six-year programme only.

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“They will learn the reality once they are back after the course. The NMC and the Indian Embassy should issue a proper advisory to save the future of thousands of students aspiring to do MBBS from Georgia,” a consultant said.