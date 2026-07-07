FMGE June results released at natboard.edu.in; 5,086 students qualified

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has declared the results of the Foreign Medical Graduate Examination (FMGE) June 2026 on its official website, natboard.edu.in. Of the 37,448 candidates who appeared for the exam, only 5,086 have qualified, according to the notification.

The FMGE June 2026 examination was conducted by NBEMS on June 28 across the country. “The Notice Board copy shall remain available on NBEMS website till declaration of the result of the next session of FMGE,” the notification stated, adding that individual scorecards of candidates who appeared in the exam can be downloaded from the NBEMS website on or after July 16, 2026.

31,645 candidates fail exam

According to the scorecard details released by the board, a total of 31,645 candidates have failed the exam, while 1,148 candidates remained absent for the test.

NBEMS said that every question in the FMGE June 2026 paper was reviewed by faculty members from the relevant speciality area to verify the technical correctness of both the questions and the answer keys.

“For question(s) which were found to be technically incorrect, marks have been given to all candidates who have appeared in the examination,” the board said. It further clarified that for questions with two correct answers, marks were awarded to candidates who had chosen either of the correct options.

Scorecard validity and pass certificates

The board has clarified that the FMGE June 2026 scorecard will be available for download for a period of six months only from the date of issuance. “Requests to provide score cards after expiry of this window shall be summarily rejected as score cards will not be hosted on NBEMS website any further beyond the window of 6 months from the date of issuance,” the notification said.n

Candidates who have qualified for the exam are eligible to receive their FMGE pass certificates, which will be distributed “in-person” after identity and credential verification. The schedule for the same will be announced separately on the NBEMS website.

Story continues below this ad

The board also clarified that the scorecard issued on its website cannot be used as a substitute for the FMGE pass certificate when seeking registration with a State Medical Council. “The score card of FMGE June 2026 issued by NBEMS at its website cannot be presented before a State Medical Council for the purpose of seeking registration instead of the FMGE Pass certificate that is issued by NBEMS after ‘in-person’ credential & identity verification,” the notification read.