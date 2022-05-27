FMGE June 2022 admit card released; here’s how to download

The National Board of Examination in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has released the admit cards for FMGE June 2022 exams. Candidates can download the admit card through the official website – natboard.edu.in

NBE has also released a list of candidates who have failed to rectify the deficiencies in their applications. Only eligible candidates will be allowed to appear in the FMGE who have both the eligibility certificate (if applicable) and the provisional pass certificate/degree certificate of primary medical qualification.

Candidates who failed to submit the required documents have been given an additional opportunity to correct the application form and submit documents between May 27 to May 29, 11:55 pm.

FMGE June 2022 admit card: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website – natboard.edu.in

Step 2: Click on the admit card link

Step 3: Enter required credentials

Step 4: Download and print the admit card

Candidates who will fail to submit the required documents shall be declared ineligible for FMGE June 2022 session. Admit card will not be issued to candidates who are declared ineligible before the conduct of the examination.