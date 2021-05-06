FMGE June 2021 registration process closes today

FMGE 2021 is a mandatory entrance exam for those who are planning to practice medicine in India. (Representational Photo/File)

The registration process for the National Board of Examinations (NBE) Foreign Medical Graduate Examination (FMGE) will end on May 6, 2021. The exam is scheduled to be conducted on June 18. Candidates can apply at nbe.edu.in.

To pass, candidates need to have at least 150 marks out of the 300 marks test. Failed candidates can apply for the exam again. There are no restrictions on the number of attempts that can be availed by an applicant.

Read | Medical students await return to foreign varsities, grapple with poor quality online classes, face fee hike

The FMGE exam consists of one paper, comprising 300 multiple choice questions, single correct response questions in English language only, delivered in two parts to be taken in a single day. There is no negative marking in the exam.

Steps to register for NBE FMGE June 2021 exam:

Step 1: Visit the official website at https://nbe.edu.in

Step 2: Fill the user registration form to generate User ID/Application ID and password

Step 3: Complete the application form and upload photograph, scanned signature and other documents.

Step 4: Choose test city and pay the examination Fee

Step 5: Take a print out of the filled application form with Transaction ID

Admit cards shall be made live on the NBE website on June 11, 2021. It will however not be issued to candidates found ineligible before the conduct of the examination.