Thursday, Sep 22, 2022

FMGs to pick internship only in NMC-recognised medical colleges

The NMC also clarified that state medical councils are by law required to allot seats to the foreign students who have qualified the Foreign Medical Graduates Examination (FMGE), in medical colleges only.

NMC, FMGE, CRMI, medical internships, FMGsNMC has also strictly instructed all state colleges to first ensure that all applicants of CRMI have successfully completed FMGE. (Representative image)

The National Medical Commission (NMC) has warned the medical aspirants Foreign Medical Graduates (FMGs) to take up their Compulsory Rotatory Medical Internships (CRMI) only in the colleges which have been approved by NMC for this role. Candidates can find the full announcement along with the laid-out rules at the official NMC website — nmc.org.in.

On Thursday, the Undergraduate Medical Education Board (UMEB) told the medical aspirants that their 12 month long compulsory internship in India has to be completed only in NMC-approved colleges, and not standalone institutions/clinics which are not affiliated with any institute that does not have the green signal from NMC to offer CRMIs to FMGs.

However, the NMC has also strictly instructed all state colleges to first ensure that all applicants of CRMI have successfully completed the Foreign Medical Graduates Examination (FMGE).

Additionally, NMC also clarified that standalone PG institutes imparting DNB-PDCET and non-teaching hospitals are not entitled to conduct the CRMI, after the publication of the NMC’s CRMI Regulations, 2021. Candidates have been advised to check the state-wise list of colleges that have been approved by NMC for CRMI.

First published on: 22-09-2022 at 02:46:07 pm
