FMGE December result 2021: NBE to release scorecards today

FMGE December 2021 scorecard : The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) will release the scorecard for the Foreign Medical Graduate Examination (FMGE) December 2021 today. Candidates who appeared for the exam will be able to access their scorecard from the official website – nbe.edu.in or natboard.edu.in.

“Candidates can download their scorecard from January 5, 2022, through the official website. Candidature is purely provisional subject to fulfilment of eligibility criteria as mentioned in the Information Bulletin for FMGE December 2021 and verification of their face ID wherever required,” reads the official notification released by NBE.

FMGE December 2021 scorecard: How to check scorecard

Step 1: Visit the official site of NBE on nbe.edu.in.

Step 2: Click on the FMGE link available on the Home Page.

Step 3: A new page will open. Click on the scorecard tab

Step 4: Enter credentials and submit.

Step 5: Scorecard will be displayed on the screen.

Step 6: Download it and keep a hard copy for further requirements.

The result for FMGE was declared on December 29, 2021. The exam was conducted on December 12, 2021. The FMGE exam consists of one paper, comprising 300 multiple choice questions, single correct response questions in English language only, delivered in two parts to be taken in a single day. There is no negative marking in the exam.