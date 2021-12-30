scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, December 30, 2021
MUST READ

FMGE December Result 2021 declared, Here’s how to check score

Candidates who appeared for the examination can check their result at natboard.edu.in or nbe.edu.in.

By: Education Desk | New Delhi |
December 30, 2021 10:02:34 am
nbe, nbe fmge, fmge results, how to check fmge result, where to check fmge result, natboard.edu.in, nbe.edu.in, nbe websiteNBE FMGE December 2021: Result is now available at nbe.edu.in. (Image by Pixabay/Representational)

The result of the Foreign Medical Graduate Examination (FMGE) December 2021 has been declared. Candidates can check their results on the official website of the National Board of Examination (NBE) at natboard.edu.in or nbe.edu.in. Candidates can download their scorecard from January 5, 2022, through the official website.

“Candidature is purely provisional subject to fulfilment of eligibility criteria as mentioned in the Information Bulletin for FMGE December 2021 and verification of their face ID wherever required,” read the official notice by NBE.

FMGE December Result 2021: Here’s how to check the result

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

Step 1: First of all candidates go to the official website nbe.edu.in.

Step 2: Click on the FMGE section given on the home page.

Step 3: Click on the link of Result of FMGE (Screening Test), December 2021 here.

Step 4: Now click on the link to view the result.

The process of registration for this exam started on October 14, 2021, and the last date of registration was fixed as November 3, 2021. The admit card for the exam was issued on December 6, 2021. The examination was conducted on December 12, 2021.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Dec 30: Latest News

Advertisement