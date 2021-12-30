FMGE December Result 2021 declared, Here’s how to check score

The result of the Foreign Medical Graduate Examination (FMGE) December 2021 has been declared. Candidates can check their results on the official website of the National Board of Examination (NBE) at natboard.edu.in or nbe.edu.in. Candidates can download their scorecard from January 5, 2022, through the official website.

“Candidature is purely provisional subject to fulfilment of eligibility criteria as mentioned in the Information Bulletin for FMGE December 2021 and verification of their face ID wherever required,” read the official notice by NBE.

FMGE December Result 2021: Here’s how to check the result

Step 1: First of all candidates go to the official website nbe.edu.in.

Step 2: Click on the FMGE section given on the home page.

Step 3: Click on the link of Result of FMGE (Screening Test), December 2021 here.

Step 4: Now click on the link to view the result.

The process of registration for this exam started on October 14, 2021, and the last date of registration was fixed as November 3, 2021. The admit card for the exam was issued on December 6, 2021. The examination was conducted on December 12, 2021.