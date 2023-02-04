FMGE December 2022 session results declared: how to check

FMGE December 2022 Session: The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) on Friday released the results for Foreign Medical Graduate Examination (FMGE) December 2022 session. Candidates who appeared for the exam can check the result at the official website— natboard.edu.in.
NBE will release the individual scorecard of candidates who appeared in FMGE December 2022 session on or after February 10. The exam was held on January 20.
Step 1: Visit the official website— natboard.edu.in
Step 2: Click on the FMGE tab on the homepage
Step 3: Click on the result link and further on result of December 2022 session result link
Step 4: Click on the link to view result in the notification
Step 5: View the result and download it for future reference
Results have been declared for 31,943 students. Results of the candidates whose face ID is under verification, court matters and whose security clearances are awaited have been withheld.
This year, a total of 33,001 applications were received for the December session. The NBEMS said that out of the total, nearly three per cent candidates failed to submit the prescribed documents despite being given multiple opportunities. A total of 31,943 admit cards (97 per cent) were issued,” Vinay Gupta, NBEMS media spokesperson told indianexpress.com.