Saturday, Feb 04, 2023
FMGE December 2022 session results declared: how to check

FMGE December 2022 Session: Candidates who appeared for the exam can check the result at the official website— natboard.edu.in.

FMGE results declaredThe exam was held on January 20 (Express photo by Partha Paul/ Representative Image)
FMGE December 2022 Session: The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) on Friday released the results for Foreign Medical Graduate Examination (FMGE) December 2022 session. Candidates who appeared for the exam can check the result at the official website— natboard.edu.in.

Also read |Centre to set up new NMC board to conduct NExT; existing body to be dissolved

NBE will release the individual scorecard of candidates who appeared in FMGE December 2022 session on or after February 10. The exam was held on January 20.

FMGE December 2022 Session: How to check results

Step 1: Visit the official website— natboard.edu.in

Step 2: Click on the FMGE tab on the homepage

Step 3: Click on the result link and further on result of December 2022 session result link

Step 4: Click on the link to view result in the notification

Step 5: View the result and download it for future reference

Also read |Number of medical colleges in the country increase by 67% since 2014: Centre’s report

Results have been declared for 31,943 students. Results of the candidates whose face ID is under verification, court matters and whose security clearances are awaited have been withheld.

This year, a total of 33,001 applications were received for the December session. The NBEMS said that out of the total, nearly three per cent candidates failed to submit the prescribed documents despite being given multiple opportunities. A total of 31,943 admit cards (97 per cent) were issued,” Vinay Gupta, NBEMS media spokesperson told indianexpress.com.

First published on: 04-02-2023 at 17:10 IST
