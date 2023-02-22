scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Feb 22, 2023
Advertisement

FMGE December 2022 Session: Pass certificates to issued from March 6 to April 15

FMGE December 2022 Session: Candidates have to collect their pass certificates as per the time assigned to them. The time and date is mentioned on their entry slip. The entry slip can be downloaded from— natboard.edu.in

FMGE December 2022 Session Pass CertificatesFMGE December 2022 Session: The pass certificates will be issued only to the candidates (Express Photo by Kamleshwar Singh/ Representative Image)

FMGE December 2022 Session: The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) on Tuesday announced that the pass certificates for all the candidates who qualified FMGE December 2022 session will be issued in-person from March 6.

“The pass certificates shall be issued at the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) office at PSP Area, Sector-09, Dwarka, New Delhi from March 6 to April 15 as per the schedule prescribed on the entry slip of each individual candidate,” read the notification.

Also read |NEET UG 2023: Check MBBS admission process in top Karnataka medical colleges, previous years’ cut-offs

Candidates will have to download their entry slip through the official website— natboard.edu.in.

FMGE December 2022 Session: How to download entry slip

Step 1: Visit the official website— natboard.edu.in

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Voter fatigue setting in, BJP set to give Shivraj Singh Chouhan a makeover
Voter fatigue setting in, BJP set to give Shivraj Singh Chouhan a makeover
Dr Rukmini Banerji: ‘Enrolment is higher than 98% despite Covid, pe...
Dr Rukmini Banerji: ‘Enrolment is higher than 98% despite Covid, pe...
Delhi Confidential: Kharge, Tharoor travel to Nagaland together ahead of ...
Delhi Confidential: Kharge, Tharoor travel to Nagaland together ahead of ...
Bhupender Yadav: ‘EPF interest rate for FY23 will be recommended be...
Bhupender Yadav: ‘EPF interest rate for FY23 will be recommended be...

Step 2: Click on the notification for pass certificates

Step 3: Click on the link given in the notice

Step 4: Enter your credentials such as roll number and date of birth

Step 5: View and download the entry slip for future reference

Also read |NEET: TN moves Supreme Court, challenges validity of single window medical admission test

The date and time for collecting the pass certificates is mentioned on the entry slip. The candidates are required to bring in all the original documents as prescribed. Pass certificates will be issued only after producing the documents and verification of identity. Certificates will not be issued to any authorised representative or any other person other than the candidate themselves.

Advertisement

Candidates who fail to collect their certificates on the assigned date will not be allowed to show up on any other day of their choice. They will have to seek prior approval of NBEMS for a revised schedule.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 22-02-2023 at 11:05 IST
Next Story

As women, we must support each other in newsrooms: Canadian writer Nana aba Duncan

Exclusive | Govt considers phased withdrawal of Army from Kashmir hinterland
READ HERE
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Feb 22: Latest News
Advertisement
close