FMGE December 2022 Session: Pass certificates to issued from March 6 to April 15

FMGE December 2022 Session: The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) on Tuesday announced that the pass certificates for all the candidates who qualified FMGE December 2022 session will be issued in-person from March 6.

“The pass certificates shall be issued at the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) office at PSP Area, Sector-09, Dwarka, New Delhi from March 6 to April 15 as per the schedule prescribed on the entry slip of each individual candidate,” read the notification.

Candidates will have to download their entry slip through the official website— natboard.edu.in.

FMGE December 2022 Session: How to download entry slip

Step 1: Visit the official website— natboard.edu.in

Step 2: Click on the notification for pass certificates

Step 3: Click on the link given in the notice

Step 4: Enter your credentials such as roll number and date of birth

Step 5: View and download the entry slip for future reference

The date and time for collecting the pass certificates is mentioned on the entry slip. The candidates are required to bring in all the original documents as prescribed. Pass certificates will be issued only after producing the documents and verification of identity. Certificates will not be issued to any authorised representative or any other person other than the candidate themselves.

Candidates who fail to collect their certificates on the assigned date will not be allowed to show up on any other day of their choice. They will have to seek prior approval of NBEMS for a revised schedule.