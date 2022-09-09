FMGE December 2022 registration process begins today; check exam date

FMGE December 2022: The National Board of Examinations (NBE) will begin the registration process for Foreign Medical Graduate Examination (FMGE) 2022. The application link will be activated at 3 pm. Candidates can apply online at the official website – nbe.edu.in

The last date to register for the exam is September 29 till 11:59 pm. The edit window for students who successfully complete the application process will be available between October 5 to October 10.

Steps to register for NBE FMGE June 2021 exam:

Step 1: Visit the official website at https://nbe.edu.in

Step 2: Fill the user registration form to generate User ID/Application ID and password

Step 3: Complete the application form and upload photograph, scanned signature and other documents.

Step 4: Choose test city and pay the examination Fee

Step 5: Take a print out of the filled application form with Transaction ID

The admit card for the exam will be released on November 28. The exam will be held on December 4 and the result will be announced on December 30.

To pass, candidates need to have at least 150 marks out of the 300 marks test. Failed candidates can apply for the exam again. There are no restrictions on the number of attempts that can be availed by an applicant.

The FMGE exam consists of one paper, comprising 300 multiple choice questions, single correct response questions in English language only, delivered in two parts to be taken in a single day. There is no negative marking in the exam.