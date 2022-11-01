FMGE December 2022: Application form correction window opens

FMGE Application form 2022: National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences, New Delhi has started the FMGE December 2022 application form correction process. Candidates who want to make changes in their application form can log-in at the official website – nbe.edu.in

Candidates will only be able to edit the images in the application form between November 1 and November 6. No other column in the application form will be open for editing during this phase.

“Pursuant to the closure of the edit window on 10th October 2022, it has been noted that some candidates have still not uploaded their photographs, signatures and/or thumb impressions as per prescribed Image Upload Instructions. Such candidates are required to rectify the image(s) in their application form during the selective and final edit window,” the official notice reads.

This is the second time that NBE had allowed candidates to make changes in the application form. Prior to this, candidates were allowed to rectify the errors in the form on October 6.