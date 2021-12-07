FMGE December 2021 admit cards released; Steps to download

The National Board of Education has released the admit card for the Foreign Medical Graduate Examination (FMGE) – December 2021 session on its official website nbe.edu.in. The exam is a screening test for Indians who have attained their medical or dental degrees from abroad.

National Board of Examinations, NBE, will conduct the offline examinations on December 12, 2021. As per the official notice, candidates who have downloaded the admit card for FMGE December 2021 session during the admit card testing phase, on December 2, 2021, are hereby informed that the admit cards downloaded during the testing phase is not a valid document and candidates will not be allowed to appear in the FMGE December 2021 with the said admit card downloaded during the admit card testing phase.

How to download FMGE 2021 Admit Card:

Step 1: Visit the official website

Step 2: Click on FMGE link

Step 3: Log-in using credentials

Step 4: Admit card will be available, download

Candidates whose admit cards are still on hold for want of prescribed documents (as mentioned in NBEMS notice dated December 3) shall only be released on receipt of the documents asked.

Deficient documents can be submitted latest by December 6, 2021 (till 11:55 PM) through the online deficient document submission portal. Admit cards shall not be issued to candidates who are declared ineligible before the conduct of the examination.