FMGE 2026 eligibility certificate applications to begin tomorrow; check detailed schedule

The National Medical Commission (NMC) will open the application window for the submission of online applications for the Foreign Medical Graduate Examination (FMGE) Eligibility Certificate (EC) tomorrow, September 1, at 10 am.

Candidates who are planning to appear for the forthcoming FMGE 2026 can visit the official website, application.nmc.org.in, to apply for the Eligibility Certificate if they have not already. Candidates who have already submitted an application for the certificate in the past are not required to apply again.

As per the prerequisites for the FMGE 2026 screening test, candidates planning to appear for the exam must have an EC to apply. Candidates are not allowed to undertake the exam unless they have received their Eligibility Certificate from the NMC.