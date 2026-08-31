FMGE 2026 eligibility certificate applications to begin tomorrow; check detailed schedule

The National Medical Commission (NMC) will open the application window for the submission of online applications for the Foreign Medical Graduate Examination (FMGE) Eligibility Certificate (EC) tomorrow, September 1, at 10 am.
Candidates who are planning to appear for the forthcoming FMGE 2026 can visit the official website, application.nmc.org.in, to apply for the Eligibility Certificate if they have not already. Candidates who have already submitted an application for the certificate in the past are not required to apply again.
As per the prerequisites for the FMGE 2026 screening test, candidates planning to appear for the exam must have an EC to apply. Candidates are not allowed to undertake the exam unless they have received their Eligibility Certificate from the NMC.
The last date to apply for the EC has been announced as September 30, till 6 pm. Candidates must submit their applications before the deadline, as the commission will not accept requests beyond the prescribed last date.
Application schedule for FMGE 2026 Eligibility Certificate
Candidates can go through the following table to know the detailed schedule for the Eligibility Certificate online applications.
|Application window opens
|September 1, 2026 (from 10 am)
|Last date to submit application
|September 30, 2026 (up to 6 pm)
In an advisory issued on August 28, NMC has advised candidates to refrain from making mistakes while applying for the certificate. The commission has urged candidates to fill out the application themselves and avoid using proxies for this purpose. Candidates are suggested to provide their active mobile number for timely alerts and rectification of deficiencies.
According to the public notice, applicants can also enquire about the status of their Eligibility Certificate application by reaching out to the commission at eligibility.regn@nmc.org.in or eligibility@nmc.org.in. The commission has requested candidates to mandatorily provide their File Tracking Number, which will be generated while submitting the application for EC. In case of its absence, no response would bе sent to the candidate.
The FMGE 2026 screening test will be conducted by the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) in the coming months, as per the notice.