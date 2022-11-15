scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Nov 15, 2022

FMGE 2022: NBE postpones exam to January 20

FMGE 2022: According to the revised schedule, the FMGE 2022 exam will now be conducted on January 20, 2023.

FMGE 2022, FMGE, FMGE exam dateFMGE 2022: Earlier, the exam was scheduled for December 4, 2022. (Representative image)

FMGE 2022: The National Board of Education (NBE) today postponed the Foreign Medical Graduate Examination (FMGE) December exam. The revised exam date is now available at the official NBE website — natboard.edu.in.

According to the revised schedule, the FMGE 2022 exam will now be conducted on January 20, 2023. Earlier, the exam was scheduled for December 4, 2022.

This decision was taken due to clash of dates with the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) elections. “Pursuant to the announcement of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) elections by the Delhi State Election Commission to be held on 4th December 2022, it has been decided to re-schedule the conduct of FMGE December 2022 now on 20th January 2023,” the official notification stated.

In addition to this, the board has also extended the deadline for uploading  deficient documents such as proof of possessing primary medical qualification, attestation of primary medical qualification certificate by the Indian embassy concerned/apostille, eligibility certificate/ admission letter, identity proof of citizenship and more. The new deadline for the same is December 15, 2022. The deficient documents can only be submitted through an online deficient document submission portal.

NBE will also publish a list of candidates on its website who would fail to rectify the deficiencies in their documents by December 15 and shall now open an online window from December 24 to 30. They will be given a final opportunity to submit documents which are deficient in application. No further opportunity will be given after this. Candidates who fail to rectify the deficiencies in their applications by the last date prescribed (i.e. December 30) for rectification shall be declared ineligible.

Additionally, candidates will be able to access the demo test tentatively from January 10, 2023 onwards. The admit cards for FMGE December 2022 are expected to release on January 13 and the result is expected by February 10, 2023.

First published on: 15-11-2022 at 06:08:46 pm
