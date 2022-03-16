FMGE 2022: Application process for June session begins; check details here

The application process for Foreign Medical Graduate Exam (FMGE) has started from today, i.e. March 15, 2022. Candidates who want to apply for the FMGE 2022 June session can now fill the application on the official NBE website — nbe.edu.in.

The application window will be available from March 15 at 3 pm, and will conclude at 11:55 pm of April 4, 2022. After that, the edit window will be open for all candidates from April 8 till April 12, and the final edit window to rectify deficient/incorrect images of photogrpahs, signature and thumbprint will be open from May 3 till May 6, 2022.

FMGE 2022 June session: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the NBE official website — nbe.edu.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the FMGE link.

Step 3: In the new window, click on ‘application link’.

Step 4: Click on new registration or applicant login, as per your requirement.

Step 5: Fill necessary details in the application form, and pay the application fee, before clicking on ‘submit’.

Step 6: Download a copy of the page for future reference.

Admit cards will be available for June 2022 session on May 27, 2022 and the exam is scheduled to take place on June 4, 2022. It is expected that the result for the FMGE June 2022 session will be declared on June 30, 2022.

In case of doubts or discrepancies, candidates can call the FMGE helpline at 022 – 61087595 or mail at fmgehelpdesk@natboard.edu.in. Candidates can visit the official website — nbe.edu.in and natboard.edu.in.