FMDGE, FMGE admit card 2020 released: Steps to download

FMDGE, FMGE admit card 2020: The National Board of Education has released the admit card for the Foreign Medical Graduate Examination (FMGE) – December 2020 session and Foreign Dental Graduate Examination (FDGE) 2020 at its official website nbe.edu.in. These exams are screening tests for Indians who have attained their medical or dental degrees from abroad.

“The admit cards for Foreign Medical Graduate Examination (FMGE) – December 2020 session and Foreign Dental Graduate Examination (FDGE) – 2020 are now live,” reads the official notice by NBE. The screening test is conducted by the NBE in June and December every year. Candidates who have registered for the exams can download their admit card by following these steps –

Step 1: Visit the official website

Step 2: Click on FNDGE or FMGE link

Step 3: Log-in using credentials

Step 4: Admit card will be available, download

To pass the exam, one needs to obtain at least 50 per cent marks. There are no restrictions on the number of attempts for the screening exams.

