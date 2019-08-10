IIT-Delhi students designs world’s first self-standing crutch

The alumni from the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Delhi have created the world’s first automotive crutches which have the capacity to stand on their own. The product which will be available in the market by the end of August is expected to solve problems of people with locomotive disabilities and the elderly. The crutches unlike, the traditional model, can be used in any terrain – even as support while trekking, as per the IITians who have created them.

Arvind SA, the co-founder of Flexmotiv said, “It is the world’s first self-standing axillary crutch. At an initial stage of using the crutch, there is always a requirement of support, but Flexmotiv is designed in a way that can be used without taking any support.”

“The traditional crutches have a rubber toe at the end, which makes very difficult for the users to move it in the muddy field, or the snow trapped terrain as there is a possibility of the crutch to get stuck in the mud or getting slipped in the snow terrain. But the Flexmotiv is designed in the shape of a leg and the end part of the crutch has the shape of toe and heel,” said Arvind.

“The device is designed in a way that it improves the surface adaptability thus reducing the jarring forces from 5 to 10 per cent while walking and improves the user performance by 10 to 20 per cent,” he adds. It is likely to be available on all the E-commerce platforms before August 15, 2019 at a price of Rs 2,999.

The crutch took two years to develop, said Arvind, adding that it was an accident of a friend that pushed them to develop ‘Flexmotiv’.

“One of our friend Tarun broke his ankle while playing Basketball match in (IIT-Delhi) campus. His struggle and pain moved us to make equipment for the cause of divyangjan- persons with disabilities,” said the 29-year-old IIT-Delhi alumnus.

According to Arvind, apart from the disabled person, the product can be used by the patients having spinal cord injury, fracture and arthroplasty of Knee and hips joints.

Flexmotiv is now available at the company’s website – flexmotiv.com. “Before making it available in the market, we want to scrutinise the requirement of the people so that we can better our products. The product will be available at the e-commerce websites including Amazon, Flipkart by the end of August,” said the co-founder Arvind SA.

“We are trying it to make it available in Amazon before August 15,” said Arvind SA.

The startup Flexmotiv is headed by the students of IIT-Delhi Arvind SA, Adepu Srinivas, Girish Yadav. The company is based in Delhi with a work-force of 10 people.