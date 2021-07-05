Five-tier implementation mechanism to be set-up for NIPUN Bharat: Education Minister

The Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ today launched the National Initiative for Proficiency in Reading with Understanding and Numeracy (NIPUN Bharat). The initiative will be taken forward by the Department of School Education and Literacy, Ministry of Education.

The objective of the Nipun Bharat programme is to provide an accessible environment for basic education and numerical knowledge. Along with this, efforts will be made to ensure that every child achieves the desired learning competencies in reading, writing and numeracy by the end of class 3, by 2026-27.

The guidelines and framework for NIPUN Bharat have been formed after consultations with the states. Experts from the NCERT as well as outside have been involved in the process. CBSE, KVS and NVS have also extended their support.

Students will be made to acquire foundational skills necessary for academic success. The foundational literacy includes oral language development, decoding, oral reading fluency, reading with understanding and writing skills. Foundational numeracy is the ability to solve day-to-day problems using numerical methods and analysis.

NEP 2020 says that our aim should be to impart knowledge of foundational literacy and numeracy in primary schools, which is to be judged by learning outcomes. Our aim is to implement it for every child in primary school level by 2026-27, joint secretary, Ministry of Education said.