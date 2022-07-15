Five students from Ahmedabad among top 50 in CA results

Five students from Ahmedabad were ranked among the top 50 in the Chartered Accountant (CA) final results declared by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) on Friday. The CA final examinations were conducted in May, 2022.

CA Bishan Shah, Chairperson of Ahmedabad Branch of ICAI said that a total of 808 students from Ahmedabad took the exam for both the groups. Out of this, 132 students passed in both groups, which is higher than the national pass percentage of 16.34 per cent.

From Ahmedabad center, Priyank Pushkarbhai Shah got 10th position and Om Chandrakantbhai Akhani got 16th. Ahmedabad’s Ruchit Kalpesh Vakharia got 21st position, Dhvanil Mehul Shah got 27th and Partha Sanjaybhai Lakhtaria got 47th position in All India Ranking.

He added that 184 out of 931 students have passed in Group 1, which is 19.76 per cent. As many as 212 out of 978 students have passed in Group 2, which is 21.68 percent.

ICAI vice-president Aniket Talati said that in CA final examination, around 12,500 students have passed as chartered accountants, adding to existing more than three and a half lakh CAs across the country.

ICAI has also drastically changed its examination structure using technology for the first time because of which the result has been declared 20 days earlier than its scheduled time, a record, Talati added. The CA exam conducted twice a year by ICAI will be conducted as per its scheduled time from now on.