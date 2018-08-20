Five months on, Delhi parents find kids’ admission under EWS ‘virtual’

The school told the parents that their sons’ admission was on the carried forward seats from the year 2017-18, and they can only admit the children after the general category admission takes place. (Representational) The school told the parents that their sons’ admission was on the carried forward seats from the year 2017-18, and they can only admit the children after the general category admission takes place. (Representational)

Two parents got their sons admitted under the Economically Weaker Section (EWS) category in a private school, only to find out that it was a virtual admission. They were told that they will be called for the actual admission later. However, almost five months later, they still haven’t received a call and the two children are sitting at home.

In April, after the draw of lots conducted by the Directorate of Education (DoE) for admission in entry level classes under the 25% EWS category, the two children were allotted DAV Public School, Pushpanjali Enclave. After receiving the letter, the two went for admission to the school and the virtual admission process was completed.

“The school said that the formality of virtual admission has been completed and requested us to wait until they call for actual admission…We approached the school and the Deputy Director, but nothing has happened,” said one of the parents.

The school told the parents that their sons’ admission was on the carried forward seats from the year 2017-18, and they can only admit the children after the general category admission takes place.

However, for the year 2018-19, the general admissions are over.

The parents have filed a petition in the Delhi High Court, requesting that the children be allowed to attend classes.

The school could not be reached for comment on the matter. Sanjay Goel, Director, DoE, said that private schools come up with different reasons to not complete the EWS admission.

Khagesh Jha, the lawyer for the parents, said, “…Last year the school had notified the vacancy and the DoE conducted draw of lots without inviting applications…when a petition was moved by others on denial of admission, the DoE and even the school acknowledged that the vacant seats will be carried forward for 2018-19. But now, they are denying admission.”

“Some claim that their general seats have not been filled and come up with different excuses. But the Directorate’s stand is very clear: the backlog seats will be filled and the schools will be asked to add to their existing seats. The DoE’s stand is that these backlogs will be cleared. If the schools are facing any genuine problems, they should come to us,” he said.

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App