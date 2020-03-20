Five IIITs to get ‘institute of national importance’ tag

IIT Bill 2020 was passed today (File/Representational Image) IIT Bill 2020 was passed today (File/Representational Image)

Five Indian Institutes of Information Technology (IIITs) will be accorded the status of ‘Institutes of National Importance’. As many as 15 IIITs have already been awarded the status, which will now extend to institutes in Surat, Bhopal, Bhagalpur, Agartala and Raichur.

Union HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank, as per the official Twitter handle of HRD, was quoted as saying that the Bill will “encourage IIITs to promote the study of information and technology in the country” through their “innovative and quality methods”.

Union HRD Minister, @DrRPNishank said that the Bill will encourage IIITs to promote the study of information and technology in the country through their innovative and quality methods.

He assured that, with this step, these institutions will be able to spread information related to information and technology in the country in a better way, as per the series of tweets shared by the Ministry of HRD’s Twitter handle.

This was made possible after the Lok Sabha passed the Indian Institutes of Information Technology Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2020. This will amend the acts of 2014 and 2017. The IIITs are developed on public private partnership (PPP) mode.

The minister informed that the Bill will entitle them to use the nomenclature of Bachelor of Technology (B.Tech) or Master of Technology (M.Tech) or Ph.D degree as issued by a University or Institution of National Importance. It will also enable the institutes to attract enough students required to develop a strong research base in the country in the field of information technology.

