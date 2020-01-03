Five entrance exams for law aspirants after class 12

Check the list of most popular entrance exams for admission to law courses. (Representational image) Check the list of most popular entrance exams for admission to law courses. (Representational image)

Undergraduate law admission in India is granted on the basis of an entrance examination, which is held at the national or state level. However, certain universities also conduct individual exams for admission. Here are the top five law entrance exams in India, for class 12-qualified candidates.

CLAT 2020 – Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) is one of the most popular law entrance exams in India. It is conducted by NLU Consortium for admission in 19 NLUs. The score of the exam is also accepted by various other institutes for granting admission. The dates and details for CLAT 2020 have been announced. The UG and PG exam will be held on May 10, 2020 and candidates can apply for it, between January 1 to March 31, 2020.

The application form for CLAT is only released online, on consortiumonlus.ac.in. Only those candidates can apply for the CLAT UG who have qualified 10+2 with more than 45 per cent. However, to apply for CLAT PG, candidates must possess an LL.B Degree, with a minimum of 50 per cent marks.

AILET 2020 – The All India Law Entrance Test (AILET) is a national level examination which is conducted by National Law University (NLU), Delhi. Unlike CLAT, this exam is only for the admission of candidates NLU Delhi.

Based on AILET scores, candidates are offered admission in five-year B.A.LL.B. (Hons.), LLM. and PhD Programme. For admission in LLB courses, candidates must have passed 10+2, however, for admission in LLM course, is offered to those candidates who possess LLB degree. The online registration for AILET 2200 will start in the first week of January 2020. Candidates will be able to apply at nludelhi.ac.in.

LSAT India 2020 – Pearson VUE conducts LSAT India, which is modelled on the world-renowned Law School Admission Test (LSAT). It is designed to assess a candidate’s critical thinking skills. This year, the exam is scheduled to be held on May 1, 2020, and the registration for it is open right now, at discoverlaw.in.

The exam is conducted for a duration of 2 hours and 55 minutes. Candidates have to solve 115 objective type questions in it. These are asked from analytical reasoning, logical reasoning, reading comprehension.

ULSAT 2020 – The University of Petroleum and Energy Studies (UPES) Dehradun, conducts ULSAT for admission of candidates in BBA LLB, B.Sc., LL.B, B.Com LLB, and B.Tech LLB. To apply for the exam, candidates must have secured more than 50 per cent marks in higher and senior secondary school.

Registration for ULSAT can be done online, on upes.ac.in. The exam is also held online and contains 150 objective type questions.

BHU UET 2020 – Banaras Hindu University (BHU) is one of the most renowned universities of India. It offers admission in B.A. LL.B (Hons) Degree course, in over 120 seats. The admission of candidates BHU is done based on the undergraduate entrance test, which is held in May.

The registration for BHU UET is expected to begin in February 2020. It will start online and candidates will be able to apply from the official website, bhu.ac.in.

