Five days before online semester exams, several graduate students skip SPPU mock tests

Several students who were scheduled to take mock tests — for semester exams of the Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) – didn’t appear for them on Monday, raising concerns over the smooth conduct of actual examinations in a few days.

The October-November semester online examinations are scheduled to take place from April 10, which many graduate students would be taking for the first time. In order to give students some practice and acquaint them with the online format of exams, the SPPU authorities arranged for the mock tests, so that there are fewer glitches on the day of actual exams.

However, on Monday, while a total of 1,10,017 candidates were expected to take mock tests, only 68,470 took the test. Of these, 54,107 were graduate students, 12,527 postgraduate and 1,836 PG diploma candidates.

Mahesh Kakade, director of examinations and evaluations, said complaints were received from 350 students, that they didn’t receive the email ID and password for the mock test.

“A lot of students have not done the prior registration and many of them complained of not receiving email ID and password, which are needed to log in to the online system to take the test. Some students have also put numbers on the DND registry, which prevents our SMS from reaching them. On Monday, we extended the timings by another two hours, hoping that more students would take the test. It is important that students take the test for them to experience the online system, otherwise it will lead to issues on the day of actual examinations. We have four more days left to go. Even if students of any faculty have missed exams, we will open up another window for them to take the test,” said Kakade.