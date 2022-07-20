First Year Junior College Admission: Students who fail to confirm admission to get more chances

Till last year, these students would have been left out of the system and would have to wait for a special round to be held after the entire admission process was over. (File Photo)

IN WHAT may come as a relief to candidates aspiring for First Year Junior College (FYJC) admissions through the centralised online process, if students fail to confirm admission after having been allotted a seat in their first preference colleges, they would be barred only from the next round and not from the entire process.

Till last year, these students would have been left out of the system and would have to wait for a special round to be held after the entire admission process was over.

As per the regular practice, a candidate will be out of the admission system under three conditions – failing to confirm admission if the allotted seat was in first preferred college, cancelling the confirmed admission and college rejecting the admission because the candidate was not able to present required documents in given time.

“A candidate has to confirm admission, if the allotted seat is in a college which is first in his/her order of preference of colleges. The rule continues, but the punishment is reduced. As per the old practice, they were immediately thrown out of the system. But now they will be out of system only for the immediate next round. Whereas their application will be reconsidered later,” said an official from the office of Deputy Director of Education which conducts the online FYJC admissions process. The official said this would allow the candidates more chances to take admission to colleges of their choice.

The Part-2 of the form, in which candidates have to fill the college of their choices in the order of preference, will be open from July 22. Whereas the Common Admission Process (CAP) rounds wherein seats are allotted will begin only after CBSE results are out and those students have completed the process of application. The SSC result was declared on June 17, whereas the ICSE result was out on Sunday. This year, there will be a total of 3,69,995 seats available for First Year Junior College (FYJC) in Mumbai Metropolis Region (MMR), after Panvel (Rural), Bhiwandi and Vasai, in the online admissions process.