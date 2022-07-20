scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, July 19, 2022

First Year Junior College Admission: Students who fail to confirm admission to get more chances

As per the regular practice, a candidate will be out of the admission system under three conditions – failing to confirm admission if the allotted seat was in first preferred college, cancelling the confirmed admission and college rejecting the admission because the candidate was not able to present required documents in given time.

By: Express News Service | Mumbai |
July 20, 2022 12:56:42 am
Till last year, these students would have been left out of the system and would have to wait for a special round to be held after the entire admission process was over. (File Photo)

IN WHAT may come as a relief to candidates aspiring for First Year Junior College (FYJC) admissions through the centralised online process, if students fail to confirm admission after having been allotted a seat in their first preference colleges, they would be barred only from the next round and not from the entire process.

Till last year, these students would have been left out of the system and would have to wait for a special round to be held after the entire admission process was over.

As per the regular practice, a candidate will be out of the admission system under three conditions – failing to confirm admission if the allotted seat was in first preferred college, cancelling the confirmed admission and college rejecting the admission because the candidate was not able to present required documents in given time.

“A candidate has to confirm admission, if the allotted seat is in a college which is first in his/her order of preference of colleges. The rule continues, but the punishment is reduced. As per the old practice, they were immediately thrown out of the system. But now they will be out of system only for the immediate next round. Whereas their application will be reconsidered later,” said an official from the office of Deputy Director of Education which conducts the online FYJC admissions process. The official said this would allow the candidates more chances to take admission to colleges of their choice.

The Part-2 of the form, in which candidates have to fill the college of their choices in the order of preference, will be open from July 22. Whereas the Common Admission Process (CAP) rounds wherein seats are allotted will begin only after CBSE results are out and those students have completed the process of application. The SSC result was declared on June 17, whereas the ICSE result was out on Sunday. This year, there will be a total of 3,69,995 seats available for First Year Junior College (FYJC) in Mumbai Metropolis Region (MMR), after Panvel (Rural), Bhiwandi and Vasai, in the online admissions process.

Special offer For your UPSC prep, a special sale on our ePaper. Do not miss out!

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
What's behind the record-breaking heatwave in Europe?
Explained

What's behind the record-breaking heatwave in Europe?

With eye on patch-up, Shinde Sena rebels spare Uddhav, gun for Pawar

With eye on patch-up, Shinde Sena rebels spare Uddhav, gun for Pawar

Why there is no reason to panic over the rupee
Opinion

Why there is no reason to panic over the rupee

Who is still standing in the race to be the next UK PM?
Explained

Who is still standing in the race to be the next UK PM?

Why you should read ‘Right to MSP’ for UPSC CSE
UPSC Key

Why you should read ‘Right to MSP’ for UPSC CSE

Premium
Judge sets October trial for Musk-Twitter takeover dispute

Judge sets October trial for Musk-Twitter takeover dispute

Tej Pratap threatens to release videos of abuse suffered in marriage

Tej Pratap threatens to release videos of abuse suffered in marriage

ED summons Sanjay Raut again

ED summons Sanjay Raut again

Lalit, Sushmita and us: It's time to change the standard love story
Opinion

Lalit, Sushmita and us: It's time to change the standard love story

Premium
ED arrests former Mumbai Police Commissioner Sanjay Pandey
NSE co-location scam

ED arrests former Mumbai Police Commissioner Sanjay Pandey

She had to borrow mother's stole, says father of Kerala girl forced to remove innerwear

She had to borrow mother's stole, says father of Kerala girl forced to remove innerwear

How Chief Ministers' foreign trips are cleared, and by whom
Explained

How Chief Ministers' foreign trips are cleared, and by whom

Premium

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jul 19: Latest News
Advertisement