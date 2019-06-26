This MNERGA worker’s son cracks JEE Main, wants to coach underprivileged students

JEE Main results 2019: It was in 2012 when Lekhraj Bheel first saw electricity brought into Jhalawar’s Mogayabeeh Bhilan, a remote tribal village in Rajasthan. Before that, he studied in candlelight and passed class 10. Facing odds, the 18-year-old has cracked the Joint Entrance Examination Main, result of which was released in April.

Till a few years back, Bheel had no knowledge of entrance examinations at the undergraduate level. His sole aim was to become a strong support for his parents — both MNREGA workers who get a monthly income of Rs 3,000. Cracking JEE Main, he not only fulfilled his parents’ dream but is the first to achieve this from his village.

“When I was a child, my mother used to cook water rice in the morning — the only meal on which we have to spend the entire day. With a limited income, my parents inspired us to study hard so that we can make our career,” said Lekhraj who is the eldest among three siblings.

Lekhraj scored above 90 per cent marks in class 10 and following the advice of his school teacher, shifted to Kota. “After I scored 93.83 per cent in matric exams, my teachers suggested me to move to Kota as I have an interest in science,” said the topper. He took admission in private coaching institute where he received a scholarship as well as free lodging.

Bheel thanked his teacher Jasraj Singh Gujjar, his principal and the director of his coaching institute in Kota. The teacher said that the teenager had scored 96 and 97 marks in maths and science, respectively, despite there being no teachers for these subjects in the school.

Like his parents, Lekhraj wants to help the poor meritorious students. “The people in my village are poor. I wish to raise awareness about the importance of education and want to help the underprivileged students,” Lekhraj said.

Lekhraj secured 10,740 rank in the JEE Main and will pursue civil engineering from a government engineering college in Rajasthan.