First special round of FYJC admissions from today

The centralised admission process for the first special round of admissions for first year junior college (FYJC) seats will begin from Sunday (December 20), with the display of the college-wise vacancy list for students to check.

Students who haven’t confirmed admissions in the three regular rounds and those who haven’t got any allotments can now fill online admission and choice forms till 5 pm on December 22. Applications can also be submitted for minority, management and in-house qouta seats to junior colleges. Even students who were restricted in previous rounds can submit applications for admissions.

After data processing on December 23, the junior college allotment list for admissions will be prepared and the cut-off will be displayed by 11 am on December 24. Students can check their allotments and confirm admissions till 6 pm on December 26.

The CAP committee has warned that if students wish to cancel their admissions during this round, they should keep in mind that this is their last opportunity to do so. “After this round, admission cancellation won’t be allowed because then it becomes problematic for junior colleges also,” said Meena Shendkar, assistant director of education, Pune.

By 8 pm on December 26, junior colleges will upload the status of admitted students and on December 27, the vacancy list for the next round will be displayed.

