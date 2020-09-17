First round of RTE: 6,892 kids admitted in pvt schools of Ahmedabad

In Ahmedabad district, 18,290 forms were filled online this year, of which 12,000 were approved. (Representational)

As many as 6,892 children have been admitted to private schools under the Right to Education (RTE) Act in the first round in Ahmedabad district, according to a press release issued by the District Primary Education Officer’s Office.

The last date for the first round of proceedings in the admission process for the year 2020-21 is September 18.

In Ahmedabad district, 18,290 forms were filled online this year, of which 12,000 were approved.

Ahmedabad District Primary Education Officer Mukesh Patel said, “Ahmedabad District Primary Education Committee had set up a helpline center at the district level to ensure that parents do not face any difficulty in the online admission process. The helpline service received a good response.”

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd