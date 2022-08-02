scorecardresearch
First merit list of Maharashtra’s FYJC to be out tomorrow

The state was waiting for Class 10 results of other Boards to afford an equal opportunity to all students.

By: Express News Service | Mumbai |
Updated: August 2, 2022 7:28:03 pm
FYJC Admissions, FYJC, FYJC merit listThe FYJC or junior college admissions in Mahrashtra is equivalent to admission to class 11 on other parts of the country. (Representative image. File)

The much awaited first merit list for the First Year Junior College (FYJC) admissions will be out on Wednesday. In this first Common Admissions Process (CAP) round, a total of 2,47907 candidates have filled forms against 2,30,927 seats. However, the office of Deputy Director of Education (DyDE), Mumbai, which conducts the centralised online admissions process, said that this should not cause any concerns of admissions as there are ample seats available.

The FYJC or junior college admissions in Mahrashtra is equivalent to admission to class 11 on other parts of the country.

“Even as there is a visible difference in the number of seats available and students vying for it; there is no reason to worry. The actual number of total seats available for FYJC admissions this year is 3,71,275 which is after including the 1,40,348 quota intake for which admissions are done at individual college levels. The total number of students who have locked their forms is 2,82,509. And 14,226 candidates have already confirmed their admissions on quota seats,” shared an official from the office of DyDE, adding that there might be a reason to worry about vacancy and not about inability to secure a seat. “While there is duplication of applications in CAP and in Quota; there are others who may have applied for vocational education (ITI) and polytechnic courses too,” added the official.

After the SSC result was out on June 17, lakhs of students have been waiting for FYJC admissions. However, the centralised process was waiting for results of other boards so that all eligible candidates will be able to participate. While ICSE class X result was out on July 17, CBSE class X result was declared on July 22; the same day on which the second part of the form was opened for candidates to fill options of choices of colleges. Total of 247907 candidates have filled forms. First CAP round allotments will be declared on Wednesday. Students who are allotted seats in the college of their first preference will have to confirm admission. Candidates failing to do so will be disqualified from the next round.

