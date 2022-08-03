First merit list for First Year Junior College admissions out today

August 3, 2022 12:12:14 am
Students hoping to secure admission in Class XI in the city will get to know the colleges that have been assigned to them as the much-awaited first merit list for First Year Junior College (FYJC) admissions will be released on Wednesday.
For the first round of the Common Admissions Process (CAP), a total of 2,47,907 candidates had filled forms as against 2,30,927 seats available. However, according to the office of Deputy Director of Education (DyDE), Mumbai, which conducts the centralised online admissions process, the students need not worry as eventually, ample seats will be available for them.
“Even as there is a visible difference in the number of seats available and students vying for it, there is no reason to worry. The actual number of total seats available for FYJC admissions this year is 3,71,275 after including the 1,40,348 quota (for minority, in-house and management applicants) intake, admissions for which are done at individual college levels. As many as 14,226 candidates have already confirmed their admissions on quota seats,” said an official from the office of DyDE. The officer said the colleges might face the problem of vacant seats once the admission process is over. “The is a duplication of applications for CAP and quota admissions. Besides, there are others who may have applied for vocational education (at ITIs) and polytechnic courses and might end up not taking admissions in junior colleges at all,” added the official.
Lakhs of students have been waiting for FYJC admissions after the SSC result was declared on June 17. However, the centralised process had to wait for results of other boards to ensure all eligible candidates could participate in the process. While ICSE class X result was out on July 17, CBSE class X result was declared on July 22 — the same day on which the second part of the form was opened for candidates to in fill their choice of colleges.
On Wednesday, students who have been allotted seats in the college of their first preference will have to confirm admission. Candidates failing to do so will be disqualified from the next round.
