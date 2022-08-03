scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, August 02, 2022

First merit list for First Year Junior College admissions out today

For the first round of the Common Admissions Process (CAP), a total of 2,47,907 candidates had filled forms as against 2,30,927 seats available.

By: Express News Service | Mumbai |
August 3, 2022 12:12:14 am
"The actual number of total seats available for FYJC admissions this year is 3,71,275," said an official from the office of DyDE. (Express file photo, representational)

Students hoping to secure admission in Class XI in the city will get to know the colleges that have been assigned to them as the much-awaited first merit list for First Year Junior College (FYJC) admissions will be released on Wednesday.

For the first round of the Common Admissions Process (CAP), a total of 2,47,907 candidates had filled forms as against 2,30,927 seats available. However, according to the office of Deputy Director of Education (DyDE), Mumbai, which conducts the centralised online admissions process, the students need not worry as eventually, ample seats will be available for them.

“Even as there is a visible difference in the number of seats available and students vying for it, there is no reason to worry. The actual number of total seats available for FYJC admissions this year is 3,71,275 after including the 1,40,348 quota (for minority, in-house and management applicants) intake, admissions for which are done at individual college levels. As many as 14,226 candidates have already confirmed their admissions on quota seats,” said an official from the office of DyDE. The officer said the colleges might face the problem of vacant seats once the admission process is over. “The is a duplication of applications for CAP and quota admissions. Besides, there are others who may have applied for vocational education (at ITIs) and polytechnic courses and might end up not taking admissions in junior colleges at all,” added the official.

Lakhs of students have been waiting for FYJC admissions after the SSC result was declared on June 17. However, the centralised process had to wait for results of other boards to ensure all eligible candidates could participate in the process. While ICSE class X result was out on July 17, CBSE class X result was declared on July 22 — the same day on which the second part of the form was opened for candidates to in fill their choice of colleges.

On Wednesday, students who have been allotted seats in the college of their first preference will have to confirm admission. Candidates failing to do so will be disqualified from the next round.

TWO IS ALWAYS BETTER | Our two-year subscription package offers you more at less

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 03-08-2022 at 12:12:14 am

Most Popular

1

J&K DGP: ‘(Not returning militants’ bodies to families) effective in checking recruitment … Faceless modules a challenge’

2

Amit Shah says will implement CAA once Covid vaccination drive is over

3

Explained: What is China's problem with Nancy Pelosi visiting Taiwan?

4

This is how China could hit back over Pelosi’s Taiwan visit

5

Suspected gas leak: Over 50 women workers in apparel SEZ near Visakhapatnam fall sick

Featured Stories

Zawahiri killing: Prelude to diplomatic offensive against the Taliban gov...
Zawahiri killing: Prelude to diplomatic offensive against the Taliban gov...
Money laundering is a serious issue. But SC verdict on PMLA is problematic
Money laundering is a serious issue. But SC verdict on PMLA is problematic
Explained: What is China's problem with Nancy Pelosi visiting Taiwan?
Explained: What is China's problem with Nancy Pelosi visiting Taiwan?
Explained: All about Hellfire R9X – the drone missile with razor-sharp bl...
Explained: All about Hellfire R9X – the drone missile with razor-sharp bl...
Miffed with Ram Gopal, Yogi meeting, SP rank and file questions 'real age...
Miffed with Ram Gopal, Yogi meeting, SP rank and file questions 'real age...
CAA on back-burner: What BJP leaders have said about it in last two years
CAA on back-burner: What BJP leaders have said about it in last two years
3rd T20I: Windies set 165-run target for India
LIVE UPDATES

3rd T20I: Windies set 165-run target for India

All about Hellfire R9X – the drone missile used to kill al-Zawahiri
Explained

All about Hellfire R9X – the drone missile used to kill al-Zawahiri

J&K DGP: ‘(Not returning militants’ bodies) effective in checking recruitment'

J&K DGP: ‘(Not returning militants’ bodies) effective in checking recruitment'

I am a Jain and Gurgaon meat ban isn't about my religious sentiments
Opinion

I am a Jain and Gurgaon meat ban isn't about my religious sentiments

This is how China could hit back over Pelosi’s Taiwan visit

This is how China could hit back over Pelosi’s Taiwan visit

9 channels taken off air between 2017-2022 for code violation: I&B Minister

9 channels taken off air between 2017-2022 for code violation: I&B Minister

Why you should read ‘Weapons of Mass Destruction’ or ‘Article 44’
UPSC Key

Why you should read ‘Weapons of Mass Destruction’ or ‘Article 44’

Premium
4 reasons why Ayman al-Zawahiri's killing is important for India
Explained

4 reasons why Ayman al-Zawahiri's killing is important for India

Premium
AMU drops teachings of two Islamic scholars from syllabus

AMU drops teachings of two Islamic scholars from syllabus

Alia Bhatt reacts to criticism about ‘Love Storiyaan’ in ‘Kesariya’

Alia Bhatt reacts to criticism about ‘Love Storiyaan’ in ‘Kesariya’

Livspace Reviews: A One-Stop Shop for Home Interior Needs
SPONSORED

Livspace Reviews: A One-Stop Shop for Home Interior Needs

UPSC CSE 2021 | IAS Toppers from Rau’s IAS share their coaching experience
SPONSORED

UPSC CSE 2021 | IAS Toppers from Rau’s IAS share their coaching experience

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 02: Latest News
Advertisement