First Japanese language training centre to start on July 23 in JNU

(L-R) Ashok Chawla, Advisor (Japan), Ministry of External Affairs, Kenko Sone, Economic Minister, Embassy of Japan, Kaoru Miyamoto, Director-General, Japan Foundation at the press briefing on Japanese language training centre (Express Photo by Arnab Mitra) (L-R) Ashok Chawla, Advisor (Japan), Ministry of External Affairs, Kenko Sone, Economic Minister, Embassy of Japan, Kaoru Miyamoto, Director-General, Japan Foundation at the press briefing on Japanese language training centre (Express Photo by Arnab Mitra)

In a joint effort of India and Japan governments to expand the Japanese language education in India, the first centre to teach the language will be opened at Jawahar Lal Nehru University (JNU) on July 23. Both the Prime Ministers of the countries, PM Narendra Modi and Shinzo Abe, have earlier recognised the importance of expanding Japanese language education in India for achieving wider and closer industrial cooperation. Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Gen VK Singh (retd) will inaugurate the centre. In this regard, both the ministers decided to establish Japanese language certificate courses at 100 higher educational institutions in India as well as training 1000 Japanese language teachers over the next five years.

Speaking to the indianexpress.com, Ashok Chawla, Advisor (Japan), Ministry of External Affairs said, “The first batch will be of 30 students and the duration will be a total of 360 hours.” The minimum qualification for the candidates to apply for the course will be N2 (Intermediate level) ability, the candidates who have already studied the Japanese language for 500 hours, said MEA, Advisor (Japan). “Two teachers, one from Japan and another from India will teach the candidates,” the official said, adding that more teachers may join as per the requirement.

Kenko Sone, Economic Minister, Embassy of Japan said, “To work in a Japanese company or in Japan, the basic requirement is to know the Japanese language. It’s a joint effort of both the government to train more Indians in the language so that they can work in our companies or in the country.”

Detailing about the course, Japan Foundation Director General Kaoru Miyamoto said, “The course aims to train new teachers who can work in institutions in India and in Japan. To train new teachers, the duration of the course will be of 360 hours, which is the longest one.”

The certificate will be jointly provided by the Minister of External Affairs and Government of Japan with logos of various ministries that include Skill Development, HRD and Commerce among others, said Ashok Chawla. The official added that the first batch will be totally free, however, the cost of the course will be decided later.

The inaugural programme is likely to be attended by Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, UGC chairman DP Singh, Prof M Jagdesh Kumar, JNU VC.

