First cut-off highest for BA programme, most DU courses demand over 98%

The admission under this list will take place till June 21. The second cut-off will be declared on June 25. (File Photo) The admission under this list will take place till June 21. The second cut-off will be declared on June 25. (File Photo)

Unlike previous years, when English (Hons) or BSc (Hons) Electronics used to have the highest cut-off, 2018 saw the highest cut-off across most colleges for BA programme. Lady Shri Ram College for Women (LSR) put the first cut-off for the course at 98.75% — an increase of 3.25% from last year.

Last year, the highest cut-off for BA programme was at Shri Guru Tegh Bahadur Khalsa College at 97%. Even though the course received the maximum number of applications last year, the cut-off had remained lower than other courses.

This year, BA programme was the second most applied course with 1,05,818 applications — next only to English.

Also read | Indian language courses offer some respite

For Economics (Hons), Shri Ram College of Commerce (SRCC) declared a cut-off at 98.5% — an increase of 0.5% from last year. For the popular English (Hons) course, the highest cut-off is 98% — at Hindu College.

The highest cut-off for a large number of courses was above 98%. However, unlike last year, the cut-off did not touch 99% for any of the courses.

“This year, with the university providing the cut-off finder, the list was prepared in a relative manner and was not isolated. So I think the cut-off this time will be more realistic,” said Vibha Chauhan, principal of Kirori Mal College.

For BCom (Hons) the highest cut-off is at Shivaji College at 98% — 0.25% higher than at SRCC.

Unlike previous years, the cut-off for BCom Programme saw a drop this time. The highest cut-off is at 96.5% at Kirori Mal College and Delhi College of Arts and Commerce (DCAC).

The other courses where the cut-off crossed the 98% mark include Psychology (Hons) and BA (Hons) Journalism. The highest cut-off for Psychology — 98.25% — is at LSR, a 0.25% drop from last year. There are just 11 colleges that offer this course at DU.

For BA (Hons) Journalism, the highest cut-off is 98.5% — at DCAC. Last year, it was 97%. While LSR usually sees the highest cut-off for the journalism course, this year it fell to 97.75% from last year’s 98%.

In the science stream, the highest cut-off is for Physics (Hons) at Hindu College — 98%, as compared to 96.66% last year.

For Mathematics, the highest cut-off is 97.25% at SGTB Khalsa College. This is followed by 97% at Gargi College, Hansraj College and Hindu College. Computer Science (Hons), which saw a 100% last year, is now at 98% at SGTB Khalsa College.

The admission under this list will take place till June 21. The second cut-off will be declared on June 25.

DU teachers

The Delhi University Teachers’ Association (DUTA) called off their evaluation boycott Monday. Teachers said the decision was taken in the interest of students, and following assurances from the HRD Ministry that working ad hoc teachers will not be displaced. However, the teachers’ body has resolved to go on strike if ad hocs are displaced on the basis of the March 5 UGC notification.

– Express News Service

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App