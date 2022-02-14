scorecardresearch
Monday, February 14, 2022
Financial Times MBA Rankings 2022: ISB emerges as top entry from India, three IIMs in top-70 list

IIM Bangalore secured 53rd position, while IIM Ahmedabad and IIM Calcutta were ranked 62 and 68 respectively.

By: Education Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: February 14, 2022 5:50:22 pm
online courses, data science courses, ug courses, education news, emerging courses, newage courses,Financial Times World MBA Rankings 2022: ISB has been ranked at 32nd rank globally. File.

Financial Times World MBA Ranking 2022: The Indian School of Business (ISB Hyderabad) has emerged as the top B-school in India, according to the Financial Times World MBA Ranking 2022. ISB Hyderabad was ranked 32, while the three IIMs featured in the top 70 best MBA colleges in the world.

IIM Bangalore secured 53rd position, while IIM Ahmedabad and IIM Calcutta were ranked 62 and 68 respectively. As per Financial Times World MBA rankings 2022, Wharton and Columbia came first and second, respectively, ahead of Harvard, Northwestern: Kellogg, Stanford, Chicago: Booth, Yale, MIT, NYU: Stern and Berkeley: Haas — which were all among 16 schools in the top tier of the 100 ranked institutions.

Professor Ramabhadran Thirumalai, Deputy Dean, Academic Programmes, said, “The career progression of ISB students has always been inspiring and has paved the way for new growth trajectories. FT ranks us as #1 globally in salary percentage increase, reiterating that ISB offers a fulfilling and rewarding career path.”

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

Alumni from the PGP Class of 2018 were surveyed for this year’s ranking. ISB is ranked at first position globally in terms of ‘Salary Percentage Increase’. ISB’s efforts and initiatives in fostering gender diversity in all its programmes have started to shine as the 38 per cent of female students in the surveyed class is the highest number compared with other FT 2022 ranked schools in India.

The ranking is based on surveys of the business schools and their alumni. The programmes are assessed according to the career progression of alumni, the school’s idea generation and the diversity of students and faculty. This ranking features the world’s best 100 full-time global B-schools.

