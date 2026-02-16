ISB ranks 12 in FT 2026 Global MBA Rankings, up by 15 spots; IIMs in top 50

ISB, IIM-A, IIM-B find mentioned in FT MBA 2026 rankings, among others (Images via official websites)

FT 2026 Global MBA Rankings: Indian business schools have posted a strong performance in the Financial Times Global MBA Rankings 2026, with the Indian School of Business (ISB) emerging as the top-ranked Indian B-school at rank 12 globally, a sharp jump of 15 places from rank 27 in 2025 and rank 31 in 2024. Globally, the rank 1 position has been secured by MIT Sloan, according to the latest FT rankings.

Apart from ISB, several Indian Institutes of Management (IIMs) have featured within the top 50, underlining India’s growing global footprint in management education. The Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad (IIM-A) is ranked 27 this year, while the Indian Institute of Management Bangalore (IIM-B) stands at 34. Other IIMs and leading Indian schools have also found a place in the top 100.