ISB ranks 12 in FT 2026 Global MBA Rankings, up by 15 spots; IIMs in top 50

FT 2026 Global MBA Rankings: Indian business schools have posted a strong performance in the Financial Times Global MBA Rankings 2026, with the Indian School of Business (ISB) emerging as the top-ranked Indian B-school at rank 12 globally, a sharp jump of 15 places from rank 27 in 2025 and rank 31 in 2024. Globally, the rank 1 position has been secured by MIT Sloan, according to the latest FT rankings.
Apart from ISB, several Indian Institutes of Management (IIMs) have featured within the top 50, underlining India’s growing global footprint in management education. The Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad (IIM-A) is ranked 27 this year, while the Indian Institute of Management Bangalore (IIM-B) stands at 34. Other IIMs and leading Indian schools have also found a place in the top 100.
|Rank in 2026
|School
|Rank 2025
|Rank 2024
|12
|Indian School of Business
|27
|31
|27
|IIM Ahmedabad
|31
|41
|34
|IIM Bangalore
|57
|47
|53
|IIM Calcutta
|61
|67
|58
|IIM Lucknow
|71
|85
|62
|IIM Indore
|69
|–
|65
|IIM Kozhikode
|86
|–
|74
|SPJIMR
|–
|–
|82
|XLRI
|83
|99
The presence of multiple IIMs within the top 50 and top 100 marks a steady rise for Indian B-schools in global competitiveness metrics such as alumni salary, career progress, international mobility and diversity.
At the global level, US and European schools continue to dominate the top positions. The top 10 institutions in the 2026 rankings are:
|Rank
|School
|Country
|1
|MIT: Sloan
|US
|2
|Insead
|France
|3
|University of Pennsylvania: Wharton
|US
|4
|IESE Business School
|Spain
|4
|London Business School
|UK
|6
|HEC Paris
|France
|7
|Esade Business School
|Spain
|8
|Ceibs
|China
|9
|UC Berkeley: Haas
|US
|10
|Harvard Business School
|US
Notably, ISB shares the 12th rank globally this year, placing it alongside leading Asian and European business schools and reinforcing its upward trajectory in the FT assessment framework.
Meanwhile, in a separate development reported by indianexpress.com, ISB has announced a new scholarship initiative for its Post Graduate Programme in Management for Young Leaders (PGP-YL). The programme offers a 100% tuition fee waiver to selected students under a newly introduced scholarship scheme, further strengthening financial access and merit-based support at the institution.
