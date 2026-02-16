ISB ranks 12 in FT 2026 Global MBA Rankings, up by 15 spots; IIMs in top 50

ISB shares the 12th rank globally this year, placing it alongside leading Asian and European business schools and reinforcing its upward trajectory in the FT assessment framework.

By: Education Desk
2 min readNew DelhiFeb 16, 2026 12:51 PM IST
ISB, IIM-A, IIM-B find mentioned in FT MBA 2026 rankingsISB, IIM-A, IIM-B find mentioned in FT MBA 2026 rankings, among others (Images via official websites)
FT 2026 Global MBA Rankings: Indian business schools have posted a strong performance in the Financial Times Global MBA Rankings 2026, with the Indian School of Business (ISB) emerging as the top-ranked Indian B-school at rank 12 globally, a sharp jump of 15 places from rank 27 in 2025 and rank 31 in 2024. Globally, the rank 1 position has been secured by MIT Sloan, according to the latest FT rankings.

Apart from ISB, several Indian Institutes of Management (IIMs) have featured within the top 50, underlining India’s growing global footprint in management education. The Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad (IIM-A) is ranked 27 this year, while the Indian Institute of Management Bangalore (IIM-B) stands at 34. Other IIMs and leading Indian schools have also found a place in the top 100.

Indian Business Schools in FT Global MBA Rankings 2026

Rank in 2026 School Rank 2025 Rank 2024
12 Indian School of Business 27 31
27 IIM Ahmedabad 31 41
34 IIM Bangalore 57 47
53 IIM Calcutta 61 67
58 IIM Lucknow 71 85
62 IIM Indore 69
65 IIM Kozhikode 86
74 SPJIMR
82 XLRI  83 99

The presence of multiple IIMs within the top 50 and top 100 marks a steady rise for Indian B-schools in global competitiveness metrics such as alumni salary, career progress, international mobility and diversity.

Top 10 B-schools globally in FT MBA Rankings 2026

At the global level, US and European schools continue to dominate the top positions. The top 10 institutions in the 2026 rankings are:

Rank School Country
1 MIT: Sloan US
2 Insead France
3 University of Pennsylvania: Wharton US
4 IESE Business School Spain
4 London Business School UK
6 HEC Paris France
7 Esade Business School Spain
8 Ceibs China
9 UC Berkeley: Haas US
10 Harvard Business School US

Meanwhile, in a separate development reported by indianexpress.com, ISB has announced a new scholarship initiative for its Post Graduate Programme in Management for Young Leaders (PGP-YL). The programme offers a 100% tuition fee waiver to selected students under a newly introduced scholarship scheme, further strengthening financial access and merit-based support at the institution.

 

Live Blog
PHOTOS
In pics: From concept supercars to electronic SUV's: Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 was all about innovation
In Pics: From Concept Supercars to Electric SUVs – Innovation at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025
