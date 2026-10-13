Kellogg-HKU tops FT executive-MBA rankings 2026; ISB, IIM Bangalore improve ranks

The Kellogg-HKUST Executive MBA (EMBA) programme is offering the top executive-MBA programmes, climbing from fourth place last year in Financial Times’ EMBA Rankings 2026. The pogramme at K-HKUST is offered jointly by the Kellogg School of Management at Northwestern University and the Hong Kong University of Science and Technology (HKUST) Business School, the programme recorded an average alumni salary of $607,684 three years after completion, adjusted for purchasing power parity (PPP).
Indian representation in the ranking has also improved, with the Indian School of Business (ISB) rising to 38th place from 53rd in 2025, a jump of 15 positions. Its Post Graduate Programme in Management for Senior Executives (PGPMAX) reported an average alumni salary of $420,715. The Indian Institute of Management Bangalore (IIM Bangalore) ranked 64th, up from 72nd last year, with its two-year part-time MBA reporting an average alumni salary of $285,934. Both Indian institutions improved their positions, with ISB recording the larger rise.
|2026 rank
|Business school
|Location
|Programme
|Average alumni salary (US$)
|2025 rank
|1
|Kellogg/HKUST Business School
|Hong Kong
|Kellogg-HKUST EMBA
|607,684
|4
|2
|CEIBS
|China, Switzerland, Ghana
|CEIBS Global EMBA
|567,019
|2
|3
|IESE Business School
|Spain, US, Germany, Brazil
|Global EMBA
|431,065
|14
|4
|SKEMA Business School
|France, US, China, Brazil, UAE
|Global EMBA
|361,941
|5
|5
|ESCP Business School
|France, UK, Germany, Italy, Spain, Lebanon, UAE
|EMBA
|341,326
|3
|38
|Indian School of Business (ISB)
|India
|PGPMAX
|420,715
|53
|64
|Indian Institute of Management Bangalore (IIMB)
|India
|Two-year part-time MBA
|285,934
|72
Source: Financial Times Executive MBA Ranking 2026. Salary figures are average alumni salaries three years after programme completion, adjusted for international purchasing power parity (PPP).
The 2026 ranking features significant movement among the leading executive MBA programmes. IESE Business School climbed 11 places to third, while the National University of Singapore Business School rose 14 places to ninth. Cambridge Judge moved up 10 places to tenth, and Guanghua-Kellogg advanced four places to sixth.
|Rank
|School
|Location
|Salary today (US$)
|1
|Kellogg-HKUST Business School
|Hong Kong
|$607,684
|2
|China Europe International Business School (CEIBS)
|China, Switzerland, Ghana
|$567,019
|3
|IESE Business School
|Spain, US, Germany, Brazil
|$431,065
|4
|Skema Business School
|France, US, China, Brazil, UAE
|$361,941
|5
|ESCP Business School
|France, UK, Germany, Italy, Spain, Lebanon, UAE
|$341,326
|6
|Guanghua-Kellogg
|China, US
|$588,889
|7
|EMBA-Global: Columbia/LBS
|US, UK
|$353,076
|8
|Washington University: Olin
|China
|$649,429
|9
|National University of Singapore Business School
|Singapore
|$542,224
|10
|University of Cambridge: Judge
|UK
|$408,540
|11
|Arizona State University: W. P. Carey
|China
|$535,358
|12
|Insead
|France, Singapore, UAE
|$374,537
|13
|HEC Paris
|France, Qatar
|$392,822
|13
|IE Business School
|Spain
|$447,420
|15
|Trium: HEC Paris/LSE/NYU: Stern
|France, UK, US
|$449,088
|16
|University of Oxford: Saïd
|UK
|$445,402
|17
|Fudan University School of Management
|China
|$574,665
|18
|CUHK Business School
|Hong Kong
|$355,103
|19
|MIT: Sloan
|US
|$434,702
|20
|London Business School
|UK, UAE
|$379,379
|21
|Essec Business School/Mannheim Business School
|France, Germany, Singapore
|$305,575
|22
|Essec Business School
|France, Singapore, Morocco
|$302,259
|23
|University of Pennsylvania: Wharton
|US
|$358,876
|24
|HKU Business School
|China
|$338,216
|25
|Neoma Business School
|France, China
|$201,174
|26
|Edhec Business School
|France
|$230,302
|27
|Northwestern University, Kellogg School of Management
|US
|$344,378
|28
|Yale School of Management
|US
|$276,082
|29
|University of St Gallen
|Switzerland
|$295,364
|30
|Kedge Business School
|France, China
|$225,086
|31
|BI Norwegian Business School/Fudan University School of Management
|China
|$326,789
|32
|Henley Business School
|UK, Finland, South Africa
|$212,289
|33
|Cornell University: Johnson
|US
|$266,906
|34
|Kellogg/WHU Beisheim
|Germany
|$269,887
|35
|IMD — International Institute for Management Development
|Switzerland
|$295,212
|36
|emlyon business school
|France, China, Morocco
|$271,298
|37
|Columbia Business School
|US
|$274,356
|38
|Indian School of Business
|India
|$420,715
|39
|Warwick Business School
|UK
|$205,111
|40
|SDA Bocconi School of Management
|Italy
|$272,154
|41
|Vlerick Business School
|Belgium
|$226,100
|42
|Stockholm School of Economics
|Sweden
|$199,629
|43
|UCLA Anderson School of Management
|US
|$272,834
|44
|Bayes Business School
|UK
|$243,284
|45
|ESMT Berlin
|Germany
|$241,458
|46
|Singapore Management University: Lee Kong Chian
|Singapore
|$312,020
|47
|University of Michigan: Ross
|US
|$328,535
|48
|Georgetown University: McDonough
|US
|$240,666
|49
|Duke University: Fuqua
|US
|$241,717
|50
|Frankfurt School of Finance and Management
|Germany
|$221,688
|51
|University of Zurich
|Switzerland
|$223,600
|52
|Rotterdam School of Management, Erasmus University
|Netherlands
|$186,640
|53
|Kellogg/York University: Schulich
|Canada
|$217,635
|54
|Mannheim Business School
|Germany
|$256,272
|55
|Iscte Business School
|Portugal, UK, Spain
|$254,430
|56
|Yonsei University School of Business
|South Korea
|$378,108
|57
|Western University: Ivey
|Canada
|$194,822
|58
|University of Toronto: Rotman
|Canada
|$195,629
|59
|Peking University: HSBC
|China
|$416,080
|60
|New York University: Stern
|US
|$255,470
|61
|Antwerp Management School
|Belgium
|$273,660
|62
|Texas A&M University: Mays
|US
|$253,972
|63
|Kozminski University
|Poland
|$243,231
|64
|Indian Institute of Management Bangalore
|India
|$285,934
|65
|University of Texas at Austin: McCombs
|US
|$270,958
|66
|Trinity College Dublin, Trinity Business School
|Ireland
|$187,678
|67
|Audencia
|France, Algeria, Morocco, China
|$150,480
|68
|Rennes School of Business
|France, China
|$137,224
|69
|Queen's University: Smith
|Canada
|$166,051
|70
|Sabanci Business School
|Turkey
|$337,562
|71
|The Lisbon MBA Catolica | Nova
|Portugal
|$196,714
|72
|Aalto University
|Finland
|$185,900
|73
|Emory University: Goizueta
|US
|$248,762
|74
|HEC Lausanne, University of Lausanne
|Switzerland
|$195,738
|75
|Korea University Business School
|South Korea
|$304,125
|76
|Hult International Business School
|UK, UAE
|$186,517
|76
|University College Dublin: Smurfit
|Ireland
|$187,159
|78
|University of Southern California: Marshall
|US
|$225,625
|79
|National Sun Yat-sen University
|Taiwan
|$296,564
|79
|KFUPM Business School
|Saudi Arabia
|$315,771
|81
|Incae Business School
|Costa Rica, Panama
|$202,124
|82
|University of Tennessee: Haslam College of Business
|US
|$247,139
|82
|University of Porto – FEP / PBS
|Portugal
|$161,815
|84
|University of Utah: David Eccles
|US
|$201,787
|84
|Georgia Institute of Technology: Scheller
|US
|$207,156
|86
|Cranfield School of Management
|UK
|$169,800
|87
|Copenhagen Business School (CBS)
|Denmark
|$209,848
|88
|Solvay Brussels School of Economics and Management (ULB)
|Belgium
|$166,008
|89
|Koç University Graduate School of Business
|Turkey
|$321,140
|89
|Polimi School of Management
|Italy
|$192,252
|91
|University of California at Irvine: Merage
|US
|$215,167
|91
|Melbourne Business School
|Australia
|$166,739
|91
|Tias Business School, Tilburg University
|Netherlands
|$183,947
|94
|Rice University: Jones
|US
|$276,500
|95
|University of Cape Town Graduate School of Business
|South Africa
|$244,062
|96
|Michigan State University: Broad
|US
|$186,441
|96
|Maastricht University, School of Business and Economics
|Netherlands
|$158,819
|98
|Rutgers Business School
|US
|$256,602
|99
|NHH Norwegian School of Economics
|Norway
|$154,845
|100
|Eada Business School Barcelona
|Spain
|$133,367
Washington University’s Olin Business School, whose WashU-Fudan EMBA topped the 2025 ranking, fell seven places to eighth. However, its reported average alumni salary of $649,429 was the highest among the 10 programmes listed, exceeding that of the new number one by $41,745. This illustrates that the ranking does not depend on salary alone.
ISB’s rise to 38th place makes it the highest-ranked Indian institution among the two listed in the 2026 ranking. Its PGPMAX is designed for experienced professionals and senior executives seeking management education while building on their existing careers. The programme’s average alumni salary of $420,715 is higher than the corresponding figures for several institutions in the global top 10, including IESE, SKEMA, ESCP and Cambridge Judge.
IIM Bangalore also improved its standing, moving from 72nd to 64th. Its two-year part-time MBA programme, aimed at working professionals, recorded an average alumni salary of $285,934. The eight-place improvement adds to ISB’s 15-place rise, although the two programmes remain outside the global top 30.
The FT rankings also clarifies that the salary figures should be read as purchasing-power-adjusted comparisons rather than direct conversions into Indian rupees or estimates of what every graduate earns. They represent average salaries reported three years after programme completion and do not, by themselves, establish how much an individual graduate’s salary increased after completing an executive MBA.