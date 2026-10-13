Kellogg-HKU tops FT executive-MBA rankings 2026; ISB, IIM Bangalore improve ranks

ISB's rise to 38th place makes it the highest-ranked Indian institution among the two listed in the 2026 ranking. IIM Bangalore also improved its standing, moving from 72nd to 64th this year.

By: Education Desk
3 min readNew DelhiUpdated: Oct 13, 2026 02:40 PM IST
In Financial Times' executive-MBA rankings 2026In Financial Times' executive-MBA rankings 2026, both ISB and IIM Bangalore saw improved rankings (Images via official website)
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The Kellogg-HKUST Executive MBA (EMBA) programme is offering the top executive-MBA programmes, climbing from fourth place last year in Financial Times’ EMBA Rankings 2026. The pogramme  at K-HKUST is offered jointly by the Kellogg School of Management at Northwestern University and the Hong Kong University of Science and Technology (HKUST) Business School, the programme recorded an average alumni salary of $607,684 three years after completion, adjusted for purchasing power parity (PPP).

Indian representation in the ranking has also improved, with the Indian School of Business (ISB) rising to 38th place from 53rd in 2025, a jump of 15 positions. Its Post Graduate Programme in Management for Senior Executives (PGPMAX) reported an average alumni salary of $420,715. The Indian Institute of Management Bangalore (IIM Bangalore) ranked 64th, up from 72nd last year, with its two-year part-time MBA reporting an average alumni salary of $285,934. Both Indian institutions improved their positions, with ISB recording the larger rise.

Top 5 executive-MBA programmes globally

2026 rank Business school Location Programme Average alumni salary (US$) 2025 rank
1 Kellogg/HKUST Business School Hong Kong Kellogg-HKUST EMBA 607,684 4
2 CEIBS China, Switzerland, Ghana CEIBS Global EMBA 567,019 2
3 IESE Business School Spain, US, Germany, Brazil Global EMBA 431,065 14
4 SKEMA Business School France, US, China, Brazil, UAE Global EMBA 361,941 5
5 ESCP Business School France, UK, Germany, Italy, Spain, Lebanon, UAE EMBA 341,326 3
38 Indian School of Business (ISB) India PGPMAX 420,715 53
64 Indian Institute of Management Bangalore (IIMB) India Two-year part-time MBA 285,934 72

Source: Financial Times Executive MBA Ranking 2026. Salary figures are average alumni salaries three years after programme completion, adjusted for international purchasing power parity (PPP).

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IESE, NUS record major gains; last year’s leader slips

The 2026 ranking features significant movement among the leading executive MBA programmes. IESE Business School climbed 11 places to third, while the National University of Singapore Business School rose 14 places to ninth. Cambridge Judge moved up 10 places to tenth, and Guanghua-Kellogg advanced four places to sixth.

 

Global EMBA Ranking 2026: Top 100 schools and salary today

Rank School Location Salary today (US$)
1 Kellogg-HKUST Business School Hong Kong $607,684
2 China Europe International Business School (CEIBS) China, Switzerland, Ghana $567,019
3 IESE Business School Spain, US, Germany, Brazil $431,065
4 Skema Business School France, US, China, Brazil, UAE $361,941
5 ESCP Business School France, UK, Germany, Italy, Spain, Lebanon, UAE $341,326
6 Guanghua-Kellogg China, US $588,889
7 EMBA-Global: Columbia/LBS US, UK $353,076
8 Washington University: Olin China $649,429
9 National University of Singapore Business School Singapore $542,224
10 University of Cambridge: Judge UK $408,540
11 Arizona State University: W. P. Carey China $535,358
12 Insead France, Singapore, UAE $374,537
13 HEC Paris France, Qatar $392,822
13 IE Business School Spain $447,420
15 Trium: HEC Paris/LSE/NYU: Stern France, UK, US $449,088
16 University of Oxford: Saïd UK $445,402
17 Fudan University School of Management China $574,665
18 CUHK Business School Hong Kong $355,103
19 MIT: Sloan US $434,702
20 London Business School UK, UAE $379,379
21 Essec Business School/Mannheim Business School France, Germany, Singapore $305,575
22 Essec Business School France, Singapore, Morocco $302,259
23 University of Pennsylvania: Wharton US $358,876
24 HKU Business School China $338,216
25 Neoma Business School France, China $201,174
26 Edhec Business School France $230,302
27 Northwestern University, Kellogg School of Management US $344,378
28 Yale School of Management US $276,082
29 University of St Gallen Switzerland $295,364
30 Kedge Business School France, China $225,086
31 BI Norwegian Business School/Fudan University School of Management China $326,789
32 Henley Business School UK, Finland, South Africa $212,289
33 Cornell University: Johnson US $266,906
34 Kellogg/WHU Beisheim Germany $269,887
35 IMD — International Institute for Management Development Switzerland $295,212
36 emlyon business school France, China, Morocco $271,298
37 Columbia Business School US $274,356
38 Indian School of Business India $420,715
39 Warwick Business School UK $205,111
40 SDA Bocconi School of Management Italy $272,154
41 Vlerick Business School Belgium $226,100
42 Stockholm School of Economics Sweden $199,629
43 UCLA Anderson School of Management US $272,834
44 Bayes Business School UK $243,284
45 ESMT Berlin Germany $241,458
46 Singapore Management University: Lee Kong Chian Singapore $312,020
47 University of Michigan: Ross US $328,535
48 Georgetown University: McDonough US $240,666
49 Duke University: Fuqua US $241,717
50 Frankfurt School of Finance and Management Germany $221,688
51 University of Zurich Switzerland $223,600
52 Rotterdam School of Management, Erasmus University Netherlands $186,640
53 Kellogg/York University: Schulich Canada $217,635
54 Mannheim Business School Germany $256,272
55 Iscte Business School Portugal, UK, Spain $254,430
56 Yonsei University School of Business South Korea $378,108
57 Western University: Ivey Canada $194,822
58 University of Toronto: Rotman Canada $195,629
59 Peking University: HSBC China $416,080
60 New York University: Stern US $255,470
61 Antwerp Management School Belgium $273,660
62 Texas A&M University: Mays US $253,972
63 Kozminski University Poland $243,231
64 Indian Institute of Management Bangalore India $285,934
65 University of Texas at Austin: McCombs US $270,958
66 Trinity College Dublin, Trinity Business School Ireland $187,678
67 Audencia France, Algeria, Morocco, China $150,480
68 Rennes School of Business France, China $137,224
69 Queen's University: Smith Canada $166,051
70 Sabanci Business School Turkey $337,562
71 The Lisbon MBA Catolica | Nova Portugal $196,714
72 Aalto University Finland $185,900
73 Emory University: Goizueta US $248,762
74 HEC Lausanne, University of Lausanne Switzerland $195,738
75 Korea University Business School South Korea $304,125
76 Hult International Business School UK, UAE $186,517
76 University College Dublin: Smurfit Ireland $187,159
78 University of Southern California: Marshall US $225,625
79 National Sun Yat-sen University Taiwan $296,564
79 KFUPM Business School Saudi Arabia $315,771
81 Incae Business School Costa Rica, Panama $202,124
82 University of Tennessee: Haslam College of Business US $247,139
82 University of Porto – FEP / PBS Portugal $161,815
84 University of Utah: David Eccles US $201,787
84 Georgia Institute of Technology: Scheller US $207,156
86 Cranfield School of Management UK $169,800
87 Copenhagen Business School (CBS) Denmark $209,848
88 Solvay Brussels School of Economics and Management (ULB) Belgium $166,008
89 Koç University Graduate School of Business Turkey $321,140
89 Polimi School of Management Italy $192,252
91 University of California at Irvine: Merage US $215,167
91 Melbourne Business School Australia $166,739
91 Tias Business School, Tilburg University Netherlands $183,947
94 Rice University: Jones US $276,500
95 University of Cape Town Graduate School of Business South Africa $244,062
96 Michigan State University: Broad US $186,441
96 Maastricht University, School of Business and Economics Netherlands $158,819
98 Rutgers Business School US $256,602
99 NHH Norwegian School of Economics Norway $154,845
100 Eada Business School Barcelona Spain $133,367
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Washington University’s Olin Business School, whose WashU-Fudan EMBA topped the 2025 ranking, fell seven places to eighth. However, its reported average alumni salary of $649,429 was the highest among the 10 programmes listed, exceeding that of the new number one by $41,745. This illustrates that the ranking does not depend on salary alone.

Indian B-schools improve their global positions

ISB’s rise to 38th place makes it the highest-ranked Indian institution among the two listed in the 2026 ranking. Its PGPMAX is designed for experienced professionals and senior executives seeking management education while building on their existing careers. The programme’s average alumni salary of $420,715 is higher than the corresponding figures for several institutions in the global top 10, including IESE, SKEMA, ESCP and Cambridge Judge.

IIM Bangalore also improved its standing, moving from 72nd to 64th. Its two-year part-time MBA programme, aimed at working professionals, recorded an average alumni salary of $285,934. The eight-place improvement adds to ISB’s 15-place rise, although the two programmes remain outside the global top 30.

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The FT rankings also clarifies that the salary figures should be read as purchasing-power-adjusted comparisons rather than direct conversions into Indian rupees or estimates of what every graduate earns. They represent average salaries reported three years after programme completion and do not, by themselves, establish how much an individual graduate’s salary increased after completing an executive MBA.

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