Kellogg-HKU tops FT executive-MBA rankings 2026; ISB, IIM Bangalore improve ranks

In Financial Times' executive-MBA rankings 2026, both ISB and IIM Bangalore saw improved rankings (Images via official website)

The Kellogg-HKUST Executive MBA (EMBA) programme is offering the top executive-MBA programmes, climbing from fourth place last year in Financial Times’ EMBA Rankings 2026. The pogramme at K-HKUST is offered jointly by the Kellogg School of Management at Northwestern University and the Hong Kong University of Science and Technology (HKUST) Business School, the programme recorded an average alumni salary of $607,684 three years after completion, adjusted for purchasing power parity (PPP).

Indian representation in the ranking has also improved, with the Indian School of Business (ISB) rising to 38th place from 53rd in 2025, a jump of 15 positions. Its Post Graduate Programme in Management for Senior Executives (PGPMAX) reported an average alumni salary of $420,715. The Indian Institute of Management Bangalore (IIM Bangalore) ranked 64th, up from 72nd last year, with its two-year part-time MBA reporting an average alumni salary of $285,934. Both Indian institutions improved their positions, with ISB recording the larger rise.