Final-year LLB exam: Hall tickets delayed due to ‘tech glitch’ while uploading marks of earlier tests

A DAY after Mumbai University came under the scanner for issuing erroneous marksheets to its final-year law students from the previous batch, a new issue has come to the fore. The semester V exam of Mumbai University’s three-year LLB course is scheduled to begin from November 29. but law colleges have complained of technical glitches in the system while they are trying to upload marks of previous exams, without which students’ enrollment cannot be finalised.

Due to the delay, the university is also unable to issue hall tickets, which has left students wondering if their exam will take place as per schedule.

While colleges have alleged fault in the technology, the university has claimed that colleges wait till the last moment to upload the data, which causes chaos.

All colleges must upload data of students’ marks on a portal provided by the Mumbai University to ensure students’ registration for the final-year exams, which are conducted by the varsity. A student’s enrollment to third year is confirmed only after the first two year’s data is uploaded on this portal, following which the student is registered for final year exams.

“Due to a technical glitch on the portal, many law colleges have not been able to upload the data, causing delay in enrollment,” said the principal of a law college, requesting anonymity.

According to college administrations, the practice has always been to upload the marks of all previous exams before semester V exam, to ensure that completely updated information is uploaded. “Initially, it was announced that the exam will start from November 23, but now it has been postponed to November 29. Any further delay will delay the exam also,” said advocate Sachin Pawar, president of Student Law Council, a students’ organisation.

The Mumbai University, however, has maintained that this is an issue faced by only a few colleges which have not completed the process of uploading marks after every exam.

In an official response, the university said, “It is because some law colleges did not upload their first two years’ data, (that’s why) their semester V registration remains incomplete. These colleges should upload the pending data on priority basis, following which semester V registration forms will be generated.”