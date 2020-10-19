Final-year exams: MU IDOL’s postponed exams to begin today

Of the exams to be conducted by IDOL for its 21 courses, 17 will be held on Monday, MU said in a statement. (File)

Mumbai University’s (MU) Institute of Distance and Open Learning (IDOL) on Sunday announced that its postponed final-year and backlog examinations will be held online from Monday.

“The third-year BA and BCom exams will start online from October 26. Second-year MA exams will be held online from November 2 and second-year MCom exams will be held online from November 6. Practice exams for this exam will be held soon,” it added.

Last week, following flak from students after its online examination system faced technical glitches, IDOL was forced to postpone the exams.

