Final-year B.Sc students at MU demand offline semester exam be postponed

While the Mumbai University has resumed the conventional offline mode of examinations post the Covid-19 pandemic, there is a growing chorus of opposition from students. On Thursday, final year B.Sc. Computer Science students from several colleges of the city wrote to the Mumbai University administration demanding that their semester V exam, which is scheduled to begin from October 15, be postponed by a month.

The students said while offline classes finally resumed at the beginning of this academic year, there wasn’t enough time for them to prepare for the examination. “Covid-19 had brought offline learning to a halt and even exams were conducted online. We have not had adequate time to practice and prepare for the offline examination, which will include long-form answers to be written on paper,” reads the letter sent by the students to Mumbai University’s examination department. It also adds that since the time-table of the exam was out only recently, the varsity failed to give them adequate notice of at least a month to prepare for the exam.

“Even if the exams are held on October 15, the assessment will not start immediately as the teachers will break for Diwali vacation…” said a student.