Thursday, Sep 29, 2022

Final-year B.Sc students at MU demand offline semester exam be postponed

On Thursday, final year B.Sc. Computer Science students from several colleges of the city wrote to the Mumbai University administration demanding that their semester V exam, which is scheduled to begin from October 15, be postponed by a month.

The students said while offline classes finally resumed at the beginning of this academic year, there wasn't enough time for them to prepare for the examination.

The students said while offline classes finally resumed at the beginning of this academic year, there wasn’t enough time for them to prepare for the examination. “Covid-19 had brought offline learning to a halt and even exams were conducted online. We have not had adequate time to practice and prepare for the offline examination, which will include long-form answers to be written on paper,” reads the letter sent by the students to Mumbai University’s examination department. It also adds that since the time-table of the exam was out only recently, the varsity failed to give them adequate notice of at least a month to prepare for the exam.

“Even if the exams are held on October 15, the assessment will not start immediately as the teachers will break for Diwali vacation…” said a student.

