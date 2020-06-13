Final semester exams for Haryana colleges in July

Exams will be held only for final year students (File Photo) Exams will be held only for final year students (File Photo)

All terminal examinations of final semesters in higher and technical education courses will be conducted from July 1 to 31, Haryana’s Higher and Technical Education Department has said.

The mode of examination will be conventional and all norms of social distancing, sanitisation, etc. as notified by the Centre and the state government will be followed strictly by all colleges and universities, it said.

All universities will declare results by August 7, according to an order by Principal Secretary of Higher Education Department Ankur Gupta.

“For the students from outside Haryana, the average of all previous examinations may be taken or they can opt either for writing the exam or improvement of grades later on by physical examination, if they haven’t taken any exam earlier,” he said in the order dated June 12.

“For intermediate semester examination all students will be promoted to the next semester with 50 per cent weightage of marks of internal assessment or assignment plus 50 per cent weightage of marks in the previous examinations,” the order said.

However, if a university intends to take examination of such students of the campus departments, they may do so, the order said, adding that those students who have academic arrears may be exempted from examination and are to be promoted to the next semester and reappears are to be carried forward.

For first-year students, only the internal assessment may be calculated for promotion to the next year, according to the order.

If practical examinations have not been held in a university, then average of previous practical exams will be taken or 80 per cent average of theory examinations marks of previous semesters, whichever is higher.

“Admissions to university teaching departments will be conducted at individual university level whereas for undergraduate levels and postgraduate levels centralised online admissions for the colleges will be conducted by the Higher Education Department as per past practice,” the order said. During examinations, hostels will not be opened for students.

