Final Punjab Achievement Survey begins today

All officers and teachers have been assigned duties for this survey and the services of Guardian of Governance is being sought for its success. (Representational)

THE PUNJAB school education department on Sunday said that all arrangements for the final Punjab Achievement Survey (PAS) have been completed. The survey will be conducted from September 21 to October 3.

A spokesperson of the department said that the survey is being conducted to assess the learning outcomes of students of government and government-aided schools. State Education Minister Vijay Inder Singla has directed the department to ensure the survey is a success.

The spokesperson said the survey will be conducted for classes I to XII. For class I students, there will be 10 questions for each subject. and for classes II to V there will be 15 questions for each subject. Each question will be of 2 marks. For students of classes VI to X, each paper will have 20 questions and one paper will have 40 marks. The primary classes survey examination will start on September 21 and will be ending on September 25 while the survey of students from classes VI to X will start on September 21 and end on September 26. Surveys for XI and XII will begin on September 21 and end on October 3.

All officers and teachers have been assigned duties for this survey and the services of Guardian of Governance is being sought for its success.

A campaign has already been launched to motivate students to participate in the survey and they have been made aware of its future benefits.

For the first time, Punjab is conducting PAS on the lines of National Achievement Survey (NAS) to assess learning outcome levels of government and aided school students and to prepare them for NAS

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd