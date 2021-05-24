scorecardresearch
Monday, May 24, 2021
Final decision on MP Board Class 12 exams by first week of June

The final decision for MP Class 12 board exams will be announced by the first week of June. If the circumstances are favourable, examinations will be conducted according to the old pattern.

By: Education Desk | New Delhi |
May 24, 2021 4:06:33 pm
gseb,MPBSE has proposed no change in the examination system and exams may be conducted according to the old pattern. File.

Madhya Pradesh Education Minister Inder Singh Parmar on Monday announced that the final decision on class 12 board exams will be taken by the first week of June. “Necessary decision will be taken regarding the conduct of class 12 examination. While deciding, the health and safety of the candidates will be given top priority,” Parmar said.

At present, no change is proposed in the examination system. If the circumstances are favourable, examinations will be conducted according to the old pattern, he added.

Parmar requested the Defense Minister regarding the CBSE examination that due to the ground reality of the state, an appropriate decision should be taken regarding the examination. Along with this, a request was made to prioritise teachers in the age group of 18 to 45 years for the vaccination.

“Class 12 examinations have an impact on state board exams and other entrance examinations across the country. Keeping this in mind, suggestions have been sought from various state governments and union territories in writing by 25 May. Based on the input of the states, the examinations of class 12 will be considered by the Central Government in the interest of all students,” Parmar added.

