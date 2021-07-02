Final decision on CUCET for UG admissions in 10 days: DU official 

The University of Delhi is likely to begin registrations for admission to entrance test-based and postgraduate courses in the third week of July. However, with class 12 board exams cancelled, the varsity is still looking forward to the Central Universities Common Entrance Test (CUCET) for undergraduate admissions.

DU acting Vice-Chancellor PC Joshi told indianexpress.com, “We are hoping for CUCET to become a reality. The admission process is anyway going to get delayed till September, hence a central entrance exam will only bring uniformity in the admission process as boards have already adopted different marking schemes for class 12 students this year.”

Read | DU admissions 2021: Registrations for entrance-based, PG courses likely to begin by July third week

The government is yet to take a final call on the conduct of CUCET this year. The university had earlier sent a proposal to the University Grants Commission (UGC), according to which 50 per cent weightage could be given to the class 12 marks and the rest to a CUCET score.

Joshi further added, “The final decision on CUCET is likely to be shared by the government in the next one week or 10 days. While we may begin the admission process in July, the intricacies of admissions such as criteria for cut-off lists, normalisation of class 12 mark, can only be discussed after the board results are declared across the country.

If CUCET is not implemented from this year then the university will have to devise different methods for marks normalisation as boards are not following a uniform marking scheme for class 12, he added. “We do not want a certain board’s student to have an advantage over others, hence we will make sure that the procedure to be followed are foolproof,” Joshi said.