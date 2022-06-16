scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, June 16, 2022
Must Read

Filmmaker, architect, doctors, teachers and engineers: Meet IIM-Ahmedabad’s PGPX 2022-23 batch

From filmmakers to teachers and from NGO workers to even a chef, the batch presents a set of ambitious and industrious young women who have aced different roles – mother, wife, and working professional.

By: Education Desk | New Delhi |
June 16, 2022 5:27:03 pm
iim-ahmedabad, iim ahmedabad, iim cohort, diversity iim, indian bschool, indian colleges, education newsThe average work experience among professionals in the current batch is more than seven years. File.

The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Ahmedabad welcomed its fresh batch for the one-year full-time Post Graduate Programme in Management for Executives (PGPX). In its 17th year, the PGPX cohort of 140 candidates presents talent drawn from different sectors ranging from manufacturing to IT/ITeS, defence and security to planning and architecture; shipping and logistics to education; socio-economic backgrounds, job roles, academic profiles, etc.

Also Read |Education Ministry to launch degree programme for Agniveers, grant 50% credits for in-service training

The average work experience among professionals in the current batch is more than seven years and almost 20 students from the batch have international work experience. This batch also has registered the highest GMAT and GRE scores since 2020.

From engineers and software developers making a nosedive into marketing mantras to teachers and a chef sitting up nights to figure out ‘analysis of data in modelling of deficient’, the current batch has already immersed itself into long hours of individual and group studies in the past 40 days they have been on the campus. 

Read |IIM-Ahmedabad postpones launch of its new logo

The women students this year come with inspiring personal and professional journeys. From filmmakers to teachers and from NGO workers to even a chef, the batch presents a set of ambitious and industrious young women who have aced different roles – mother, wife, and working professional.

Best of Express Premium
Explained: What the US Fed’s biggest rate hike in 28 years means for Indi...Premium
Explained: What the US Fed’s biggest rate hike in 28 years means for Indi...
10 lakh jobs: Existing govt vacancies to account for most, 90% at lowest ...Premium
10 lakh jobs: Existing govt vacancies to account for most, 90% at lowest ...
Hate speech, IPC Sec 295A, and how courts have read the lawPremium
Hate speech, IPC Sec 295A, and how courts have read the law
The govt jobs situationPremium
The govt jobs situation
More Premium Stories >>

Class statistics

  • Total batch size: 140
  • Men and Women: Men: 109 | Women: 31
  • Average GMAT/GRE Scores: GMAT: 713 | GRE: 325
Also Read |IIM-Ahmedabad confers 584 students with degrees at 57th convocation

Viswanath Pingali, chairperson, PGPX said, “We are happy to be able to maintain the diversity of the batch in terms of gender, academic and professional backgrounds, etc. The current batch comes with some very interesting experiences that can add tremendous value to classroom learning and strengthen diversity. This diversity is much needed in order to strengthen peer-to-peer learning and enrich discussions.”

Express Subscription Check out the various Express subscription plans, now with Ad-lite

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jun 16: Latest News
Advertisement