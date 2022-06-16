Filmmaker, architect, doctors, teachers and engineers: Meet IIM-Ahmedabad’s PGPX 2022-23 batch

The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Ahmedabad welcomed its fresh batch for the one-year full-time Post Graduate Programme in Management for Executives (PGPX). In its 17th year, the PGPX cohort of 140 candidates presents talent drawn from different sectors ranging from manufacturing to IT/ITeS, defence and security to planning and architecture; shipping and logistics to education; socio-economic backgrounds, job roles, academic profiles, etc.

The average work experience among professionals in the current batch is more than seven years and almost 20 students from the batch have international work experience. This batch also has registered the highest GMAT and GRE scores since 2020.

From engineers and software developers making a nosedive into marketing mantras to teachers and a chef sitting up nights to figure out ‘analysis of data in modelling of deficient’, the current batch has already immersed itself into long hours of individual and group studies in the past 40 days they have been on the campus.

The women students this year come with inspiring personal and professional journeys. From filmmakers to teachers and from NGO workers to even a chef, the batch presents a set of ambitious and industrious young women who have aced different roles – mother, wife, and working professional.

Class statistics

Total batch size: 140

140 Men and Women: Men: 109 | Women: 31

Average GMAT/GRE Scores: GMAT: 713 | GRE: 325

Viswanath Pingali, chairperson, PGPX said, “We are happy to be able to maintain the diversity of the batch in terms of gender, academic and professional backgrounds, etc. The current batch comes with some very interesting experiences that can add tremendous value to classroom learning and strengthen diversity. This diversity is much needed in order to strengthen peer-to-peer learning and enrich discussions.”