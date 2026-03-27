Faridabad schools ban filming reels in class, cites distraction concerns

The Faridabad district education office has put its foot down on the growing reel culture creeping into classrooms, ordering all schools in the district to strictly ban students, teachers, and staff from shooting short videos or reels during school hours.

The circular, issued Wednesday, comes after authorities flagged a pattern of entertainment-driven video creation happening right on school premises — raising red flags about discipline, institutional dignity, and the integrity of the teaching-learning environment.

“School heads must strictly prohibit such practices during class hours,” the directive stated, making clear that no individual — from student to staff — is exempt from the ban.